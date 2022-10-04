Read full article on original website
Superconducting hardware could scale up brain-inspired computing
Scientists have long looked to the brain as an inspiration for designing computing systems. Some researchers have recently gone even further by making computer hardware with a brain-like structure. These “neuromorphic chips” have already shown great promise, but they have used conventional digital electronics, limiting their complexity and speed. As the chips become larger and more complex, the signals between their individual components become backed up like cars on a gridlocked highway and reduce computation to a crawl.
LofyGang Group Linked to Recent Software Supply Chain Attacks
A number of notable software supply chain cyber incidents have been linked to ‘LofyGang,’ an attack group that has been operating for over a year, according to a new analysis by Checkmarx. The researchers discovered around 200 malicious packages with thousands of installations linked to LofyGang. These included...
Overcoming Security Hurdles for IOT Projects
Five years ago, Wi-SUN Alliance published its first Internet of Things (IoT) ‘state of the nation’ report. At the time, we were not surprised to see security as one of the main concerns among survey respondents (IT decision makers who are IoT adopters in UK and US organizations), with the majority ranking security as one of their top three challenges when rolling out IoT. But attitudes – and barriers to adoption – are changing.
Now your business can deploy virtual Mac desktops in the cloud
MacStadium recently unveiled a virtual Mac desktop cloud solution, and because it’s a unique option, I wanted to find out more about the company’s thinking. So I reached out to MacStadium’s Senior Vice President and CTO, Chris Chapman, to learn more about the company’s thinking and stratehgy.
Tool path optimization makes fast tool servo machining with nanometer precision possible
Researchers from Keio University developed a novel tool path generation method for driving an independently controlled fast tool servo (FTS) for freeform surface machining. Without necessity of trial and error, the method enables rapid manufacturing of high-precision freeform optics. The tool path program was generated using the ring and mesh...
Connectivity challenges IoT developers – Electronic Products
The Eclipse Foundation’s IoT developer survey reveals that connectivity, security, and data collection & analytics are their biggest concerns. The Eclipse Foundation has released results from its 2022 IoT & Edge Developer Survey. The survey reveals that connectivity and security remain two of the top three challenges that IoT developers face. Findings show that connectivity (47%) is the top concern in 2022, followed by security (26%) and data collection & analytics (26%).
How to Improve the Online Anonymity
The only way to get a certain level of online anonymity in the modern world of surveillance and monitoring is through anonymous services like Tail OS, Tor browser, and anonymous hosting or anonymous VPS. No matter the intention, everyone has the right to privacy and the right to remain anonymous.
Get Ready for Transformational Transformer Networks
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Got some grainy footage to enhance, or a miracle drug you need to discover? No matter the task, the answer is increasingly likely to be AI in the form of a transformer network. Transformers,...
