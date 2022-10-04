Five years ago, Wi-SUN Alliance published its first Internet of Things (IoT) ‘state of the nation’ report. At the time, we were not surprised to see security as one of the main concerns among survey respondents (IT decision makers who are IoT adopters in UK and US organizations), with the majority ranking security as one of their top three challenges when rolling out IoT. But attitudes – and barriers to adoption – are changing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO