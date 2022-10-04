Located on the shores of Bay Lake, and just a water taxi ride away from Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground provides the feeling of being right in the heart of the wilderness. Whether you choose to stay in a cosy Fort Wilderness cabin, park up in your very own RV or pitch a tent at the Fort Wilderness Campground, you will be surrounded by trees, and feel at one with nature, while being right in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO