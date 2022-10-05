Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
New York State Joins California in Banning Gas-Powered Vehicles
New York State is joining California in banning all sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 that politicians and environmental groups say will help speed up efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions and get more electric vehicles on the road. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Thursday that she...
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schumer announces $100B investment for central New York
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is running for a fifth term, announced Tuesday that Micron Technology Inc. has committed to investing $100 billion in central New York over the next two decades thanks in large part to the passage of a bill this summer to boost investment in the domestic semiconductor industry.
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
White House Puts Up $2 Billion In Loans For Controversial Buildout Of CO2 Pipelines
The new program may draw fire from environmentalists, but decarbonization experts say the infrastructure is needed to hit climate goals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Exclusive-U.S. EPA expected to propose electric cars be eligible for renewable fuel credits -sources
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose that electric vehicles be eligible for renewable fuel credits in an upcoming proposal on biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’
The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
U.S. steps away from flagship lithium project with Berkshire
Oct 5 (Reuters) - In a February meeting with mining executives, President Joe Biden laid out an aggressive goal for the United States to produce more of its own minerals for the electric vehicle revolution in ways that respected the environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'
President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
theevreport.com
ChargePoint announces the CP6000, a global charging solution ready for the electric future
LONDON – ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced the launch of the CP6000, ChargePoint’s most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution now available for vehicles of all types and sizes. Designed for the needs of the European market, the CP6000 is a complete...
CARS・
Energy Department names companies that bought oil from last SPR release
The Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday announced the names of the companies that bought the latest oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Could Freyr Battery Become the Next Tesla?
The lithium ion battery start-up is generating a lot of support on Wall Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What The Weird Conservative Fixation On Electric Vehicles Says About Their Politics
It's a case of tribal politics trumping self-interest, because EVs are pretty awesome to own and drive.
electrek.co
2021 saw a 13-fold increase in US EV purchases from 2012
In 2021, there were almost 647,000 US EV purchases – a nearly 13-fold increase from 2012, according to a new online dashboard launched today by Environment America Research & Policy Center and nonpartisan research center Frontier Group. The interactive “Renewables on the Rise 2022” dashboard also reveals that the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know
There are only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on U.S. roads right now, and all of them are in California. Meanwhile, EVs are out there in the millions. While electric cars are getting attention, with major manufacturers focusing on making them dominant by 2030, hydrogen vehicles are staying in the background for now.
techunwrapped.com
The electric bicycle monopolizes the searches for sustainable urban mobility
The sustainable urban mobility It is one of the objectives to be achieved by most public institutions. In the framework of European Mobility Weekthe experts of Witailerdigital agency that provides consulting, technology and Business Intelligence solutions for the growth of brands on Amazon and others marketplaceshave analyzed how searches have evolved in relation to sustainable mobility within Amazon Spain.
Comments / 4