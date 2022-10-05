ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

Related
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
creators.com

Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity

California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
The Hill

Schumer announces $100B investment for central New York

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is running for a fifth term, announced Tuesday that Micron Technology Inc. has committed to investing $100 billion in central New York over the next two decades thanks in large part to the passage of a bill this summer to boost investment in the domestic semiconductor industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Silver
Farm and Dairy

Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’

The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Electric Cars#Passenger Cars#New York Announces#New Yorkers
Daily Mail

Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

2021 saw a 13-fold increase in US EV purchases from 2012

In 2021, there were almost 647,000 US EV purchases – a nearly 13-fold increase from 2012, according to a new online dashboard launched today by Environment America Research & Policy Center and nonpartisan research center Frontier Group. The interactive “Renewables on the Rise 2022” dashboard also reveals that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CAR AND DRIVER

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know

There are only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on U.S. roads right now, and all of them are in California. Meanwhile, EVs are out there in the millions. While electric cars are getting attention, with major manufacturers focusing on making them dominant by 2030, hydrogen vehicles are staying in the background for now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
techunwrapped.com

The electric bicycle monopolizes the searches for sustainable urban mobility

The sustainable urban mobility It is one of the objectives to be achieved by most public institutions. In the framework of European Mobility Weekthe experts of Witailerdigital agency that provides consulting, technology and Business Intelligence solutions for the growth of brands on Amazon and others marketplaceshave analyzed how searches have evolved in relation to sustainable mobility within Amazon Spain.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy