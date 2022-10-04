General Motors’ Chevy Bolt EVs Make Comeback In 3rd Quarter Sales

The Chevy Bolt EV and EUV came back with a vengeance for GM’s third-quarter sales. Chevrolet

The past three months were rough for some automakers (Honda was down nearly 36% in delivered vehicles), while others like General Motors and Kia flaunted record sales. GM was the top-selling car brand in the U.S. with over 16% of all sales. Combined, Kia and Hyundai nearly overtook Stellantis with its laundry list of brands including Jeep and Chrysler.

Big Bolt Energy

A big standout was the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and smaller Bolt EV. Based on Motor Intelligence data, the period from July to September saw 377.5% higher sales of the EUV electric vehicle than the same period the year before. That represents over 11,100 Bolt EUVs sold, with another 3,530 of the Bolt EV.

While paltry compared to Chevy Silverado numbers (nearly 115,000 trucks sold in the third quarter, which was down from 2021), those numbers were a big boost after a difficult 2021. In 2021 the Bolt lineup faced an expansive recall that affected every single vehicle sold because of battery-sparked fires.

For the second half of 2022 and into 2023 the Bolts are back and reportedly sticking around despite discontinuation rumors. The Bolts are on an older battery platform while newer GM electric vehicles are on the Ultium platform, like the GMC Hummer EV (411 sales were recorded of the pickup in Q3).

The Kia Sorento was a top-seller for the South Korean brand. Kia

Solid September

Both Kia and Hyundai announced 2022’s third quarter was the best ever for both South Korean brands. Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota both reported disappointing sales for the same period. Kia credits its SUVs, like the Sorento, which was up over 83% (25,555 units sold) from 2021’s Q3. The high-volume Hyundai Accent was another clear winner with over 66% sales increase from 2021.

Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E and new Bronco SUV were bright spots for the company for the quarter. Over 10,400 Mach-Es were sold despite supply issues, making a 77.1% increase from 2021’s same quarter. The Bronco was up 235% with 31,545 units sold.

Looking only at September sales, the regular trio of pickups led the pack: Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado and Ram pickup. Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 both made the top 10, but GM stole the show with its 186,532 monthly sales up 68% from September 2021.