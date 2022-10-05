Read full article on original website
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
San Antonio native awarded $25,000 via rapper Bad Bunny's Deja tu Huella campaign
Deco District venue The Starlighter will host a free Oct. 15 celebration in honor of singer and San Antonio native Brizzo Torres' win.
KSAT 12
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
San Antonio Current
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
San Antonio's King William Historic District is primarily known for stately single-family homes, some of which were converted to multi-family dwellings in the middle of the last century. Seldom did it work the other way. However, a 1913 duplex converted into a single-family home by its current owners recently hit...
KENS 5
Texas food truck serving authentic Puerto Rican street food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to travel to Puerto Rico to try authentic Puerto Rican food. There's a local food truck called Eklectic Eats, located on 12157 Potranco Road, that has menu items you won't find just anywhere. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a...
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
tpr.org
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
Man caught on camera stealing 'Hocus Pocus' lawn decoration from San Antonio yard
SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season to beware of spooky thieves looking to steal your enticing Halloween lawn decorations. KENS 5 viewer Marissa Garza shared video that she said shows a man stealing her "Hocus Pocus" inflatable decoration and a 6-foot skeleton. In the video, a man is seen...
KENS 5
Inside a local piñata shop where everything is made by hand
SAN ANTONIO — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting a local piñata shop where everything is made by hand, with love. "We don't sell piñatas. We sell memories," said Ana Reyes. "I'm the owner of Piñata Time. We work here with my sister and my three daughters now."
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
MySanAntonio
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
KSAT 12
Trick-or-treat at free Second Saturday Fall Festival in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a free fall festival taking place in downtown San Antonio this Saturday. Second Saturday is a monthly tradition for San Antonio where people gather at Main Plaza and enjoy live music and a variety of vendors. This month’s Second Saturday celebration will also include...
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman to open bakery in former Sol y Luna space
Riesman — a veteran of Supper at Hotel Emma and Silo Restaurant Group — plans to open the new spot by year’s end.
news4sanantonio.com
The Mac Assistance Center
A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
Bakudan Ramen to open second San Antonio restaurant in Stone Oak
The restaurant is known for its ramen bowls.
KSAT 12
All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
Attention, San Antonio fast-food fans: McDonald’s bringing back its iconic Halloween pails
This year’s Halloween Happy Meals will be tucked into buckets reminiscent of the iconic pails the chain introduced in the 1980s.
