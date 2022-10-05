ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
KIXS FM 108

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
tpr.org

Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
KENS 5

Inside a local piñata shop where everything is made by hand

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting a local piñata shop where everything is made by hand, with love. "We don't sell piñatas. We sell memories," said Ana Reyes. "I'm the owner of Piñata Time. We work here with my sister and my three daughters now."
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
news4sanantonio.com

The Mac Assistance Center

A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
KSAT 12

All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
