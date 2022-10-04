Read full article on original website
Illinois teen accused of shooting man during argument over Wi-Fi password
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot someone during an argument in which the victim refused to give the suspect a Wi-Fi password. According to a statement, on Sept. 30 at 1:51 p.m., Champaign Police went to the 2100 block of...
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
WAND TV
Police: Man repeatedly punched senior citizen in the head
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head. Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday. Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with...
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Central Illinois Proud
Teen dead after single vehicle crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teen was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
A man threatens officials while intoxicated
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
Champaign Police Chief appoints new deputy chiefs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their […]
WAND TV
Decatur Police Department gets IDOT traffic enforcement grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant. DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up...
Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
Central Illinois Proud
Community supports family of teen who died in crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are coming together to support the sister and family of a teen who died in a car accident over the weekend. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
wmay.com
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Coroner: Ilinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
WAND TV
St. Joe teen installs bike repair station in Oakwood
OAKWOOD, ILL (WAND): St. Joe teen, Andrew Guelfi, installed a bike repair station in Oakwood on the Kickapoo Rail Trail for his Eagle Scout project. Guelfi says he started working at Durst Cycle in Champaign while as a Boy Scout. He's part of Pack 40 and Troop 40 from St. Joseph. Guelfi says he has always oved biking. "After I started working at Durst Cycle, my enjoyment for biking increased and I even bought myself a road bike." He tells WAND News.
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
