Eugene, OR

247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision

Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance

Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Mike Hart update: Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan RB coach's message to team after leaving game with seizure

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after falling down on the sideline. Hart had a seizure, FOX studio host Rob Stone said during the halftime show. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Michigan’s emotional halftime and Jim Harbaugh's message to the team as the Wolverines returned to the field for the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Bama QB Bryce Young appears to be gametime decision for Ags, Tide

There isn't any doubt at this point that at least one team will be trotting out their backup quarterback when Texas A&M takes on Alabama from Tuscaloosa tonight at 7:00 pm on CBS. The Aggies' Max Johnson has been ruled out not only for this weekend but for at least multiple games going forward. That leaves the position in the hands of the starter coming out of fall camp, third year man Haynes King who came off of the bench when Johnson's throwing hand was injured against Mississippi State last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

