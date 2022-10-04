Read full article on original website
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision
Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
Father of five-star Nyckoles Harbor ‘amazed’ by Michigan
Before returning to Michigan for his official visit two weeks ago, Nyckoles Harbor revealed that the impression his father came away from the experience with would be one of.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
Ohio State availability report: Miyan Williams among 11 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan State
One week after his breakout and career performance against Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams will not take the field when No. 3 Ohio State takes on Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore was listed as "unavailable" when the Buckeyes released their status report hours before the team's first road trip of the season.
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
Cavs. Confidential: Virginia reaches out to transfer QB, will welcome visitors to Grounds
Virginia recruiting is expected to pick up during the second half of the season, as the Cavaliers will host five home games at Scott Stadium - which means a chance to host.
Mike Hart update: Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan RB coach's message to team after leaving game with seizure
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after falling down on the sideline. Hart had a seizure, FOX studio host Rob Stone said during the halftime show. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Michigan’s emotional halftime and Jim Harbaugh's message to the team as the Wolverines returned to the field for the third quarter.
Bama QB Bryce Young appears to be gametime decision for Ags, Tide
There isn't any doubt at this point that at least one team will be trotting out their backup quarterback when Texas A&M takes on Alabama from Tuscaloosa tonight at 7:00 pm on CBS. The Aggies' Max Johnson has been ruled out not only for this weekend but for at least multiple games going forward. That leaves the position in the hands of the starter coming out of fall camp, third year man Haynes King who came off of the bench when Johnson's throwing hand was injured against Mississippi State last week.
5-star WR Hykeem Williams, an FSU commit, at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday
Miami is hosting its biggest recruiting weekend so far this season with nine of the program’s 17 commits in their No. 10 recruiting class at Hard Rock Stadium for their matchup with North Carolina. But somebody who just walked in may steal headlines. Fort Lauderdale Stranahan five-star wide receiver...
