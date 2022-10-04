Read full article on original website
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
Bitcoin holders should look at these metrics before deciding to HODL
Bitcoin [BTC] did give investors some hope as it showed some promising growth over the last seven days. However, it appeared that bears took control of the king crypto yet again. According to data on-chain market intelligence platform Glassnode, BTC witnessed a massive decline in its volume which could indicate...
Bitcoin’s hashrate posts impressive numbers, but when will BTC’s price do that
According to a tweet by Messari (crypto analytics platform), Bitcoin’s hashrate has grown significantly compared to Q2. Evidently, the growth in BTC’s hashrate would end up making the BTC network more secure. However, if BTC’s price declines even further, a large amount of selling pressure from the miners’ end can’t be ruled out.
Chiliz [CHZ] on-chain metrics to consider before going long this week
CHZ is among the cryptocurrencies that have delivered the most gains recovering from June lows. It just concluded a 25% retracement from its September highs. However, multiple signs including a new listing may allow the bulls to regain control. CHZ demand tends to increase every time Chiliz lists a new...
Binance Coin: How BNB buyers can capitalize on this breakout rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The altcoin could find reliable rebounding grounds. Funding rates and Open Interest displayed a slight bearish edge. Since dropping towards its 16-month low in mid-June, Binance coin [BNB] has...
Betting against Tron [TRX] in Q4? Read this update first
TRONDAO recently released its weekly report that showcased the growth of the network in the DeFi space. It also elaborated on the improvements the network noticed in terms of the number of accounts and transactions. During the time when the report was published, TRX observed growth of 4.12% in its...
Ethereum [ETH]: This is the silver lining to its post-Merge performance
It’s been more than 2 weeks since Ethereum’s Merge happened. However, the hype that existed before the event died down soon, with the event followed by disinterest in the cryptocurrency. Glassnode recently confirmed this outcome after observing a sustained drop in ETH Open Interest in perpetual Futures contracts.
XRP’s October outlook has a host of possibilities thanks to these reasons
If you have been following up on XRP’s price action and the SEC-Ripple lawsuit, then you may have noticed some correlation. XRP delivered a bullish performance in the second half of September. The shifting dynamics of the lawsuit in Ripple’s favor may have had a heavy hand in influencing bullish sentiments.
Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu: Tracing SHIB’s ability to rebound from its newly found support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bearish pattern on the daily chart. The meme-token’s funding rate on FTX turned positive over the last two days. The token saw a slight...
30% of Canadians planning to buy crypto as OSC embraces ‘tech-neutrality’
Over 30% of Canadians are planning to buy crypt0-assets over the next year, says the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). The regulatory body also believes that a vast majority of crypto-assets fall under its jurisdiction. Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC, made these remarks during a keynote address at the Economic...
Bitcoin: Assessing the impact of BTC’s correlation with traditional markets
No thanks to the worsening macroeconomic conditions, the cryptocurrency market was severely beaten down in the last quarter, a new report from Cryptorank (an analytics platform) showed. Following the severe decimation in the prices of many cryptocurrency assets that plagued the first half of the year, Q3 opened with a...
Cardano’s [ADA] TVL slumps to an all-year low, but here’s the catch
Despite the success of the Vasil hard fork, Cardano [ADA] seemed to have lost its midas touch as its Total Value Locked [TVL] hit the lowest 2022 value. According to DeFi Llama, the largest TVL aggregator, Cardano’s TVL was $76.26 million at press time. This value was the lowest the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain had reached since hitting $77.24 million in January.
Good days for BNB holders might end soon- Here’s why
BNB recently posted a tweet mentioning all the new developments that have happened in its ecosystem. According to the tweet, over the last seven days, nearly 1495 BNB tokens were burned. The altcoin also witnessed a growth in its total addresses as more than 1.73 million new addresses joined the...
Is CryptoPunks’ recent growth indicative of NFT market’s overall progress
CryptoPunks, an NFT collection that ranks second in terms of market cap and floor price, witnessed massive growth in terms of unique addresses buying the NFT. The sudden interest in the CryptoPunks could be attributed to a recent spike in CryptoPunk’s social activity. Well, we shouldn’t forget that an...
Assessing the odds of SAND reaching $1 in the coming week
Binance U.S. confirmed that the exchange will be adding the Sandbox [SAND] token on the platform. This news was also retweeted by Sandbox on their Twitter account. Since the news broke, investors and SAND reacted positively to this announcement. Furthermore, the trend appeared to be continuing as of 5 October....
BCH investors must watch out for a move below these levels to minimize losses
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin Cash forms both a triangle pattern as well as a range. To buy or not to buy, that is the question. Bitcoin [BTC] surfaced above the $20k...
Can OpenSea drown if PFP NFTs continue to not captivate investors
With $9.2 million netted as revenue, OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace led dYdX, PancakeSwap, and Ethereum Name Service with the highest monthly growth in September. This, according to data from cryptocurrency research platform Cryptorank. Interestingly, the $9.2 million accrued in revenue by OpenSea in September represented a 23.2%...
Lido Finance launches layer-2 Ethereum staking- Decoding its impact on LDO
In a series of tweets made by Lido Finance [LDO] on 6 October, the leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform confirmed the launch of ETH staking on layer two scaling solutions with token bridging to Arbitrum One and Optimism. In July, Lido Finance hinted at this movement when the team noted...
Decoding SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] unprecedented price growth
Golden Tree, an asset management firm, took a $5.3 million token stake in SushiSwap. Following this development, the SushiSwap token saw immense growth over the past 24 hours. Now, the question is- Will the news of investments and SushiSwap’s growth in the dApp space be enough to sustain SUSHI‘s growth?
