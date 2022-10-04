ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jti3I_0iMEB0X900

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June 25, 1969. The remains were discovered in November 2012 on the grounds of a former coal mining operation in Newport Township.

Officials had previously identified the remains as Jane “Newport” Doe after she was discovered by individuals digging in a trash-filled depression in the ground. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s and State Police say she died of suspicious or foul play circumstances.

‘Torso killer’ linked to 1968 cold case murder at NY mall: sources

State Police say they are continuing to look for a suspect in connection to Dymond’s death.

“We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active,” said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P. “After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station submitted the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles on record with negative results. The remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing, which was funded by the Luzerne Foundation.

Midstate city tops list of best small cities in America: Report

Othram, Inc. provided troopers with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples. When those samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond.

Anyone with information regarding Dymond’s disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

Personnel worked with and received extraordinary assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), multiple forensic anthropologists, Beta Analytic, Inc., and Othram, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Mysterious death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide. Here is a preview of correspondent Josh Mankiewicz’s report: It was a tragic loss — one that might have united a family in grief — instead, it tore them apart […]
NEVADA STATE
KTSM

Ohio pastor facing multiple Jan. 6 charges

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Ohio pastor and charged him with felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting. William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a release from the Department of […]
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Psp Troop P#Shickshinny#Othram Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Texas colleges with the most active NFL players

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows that the state of Texas is still king when it comes to producing NFL talent. More than 1 in every 12 active players in the NFL (a total of 211) went to a college in Texas, including four players who called UTEP home. The report, compiled […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy