Bronx, NY

Communities Clash over Orchard Beach Shelter, Rivera Asks Mayor to Reconsider Randall’s Island Site

The following is an updated and expanded version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A contentious battle pitting neighbor against neighbor has apparently been averted, as the temporary shelter that was being built to house 1,000 male asylum seekers at Orchard Beach parking lot has been halted. As reported, Mayor Eric Adams did an about-face on Monday, Oct. 3 and is now moving the controversial shelter to Randall’s Island.
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx, NY
Time Out New York

The MTA’s subway sandwich is bad

Last week, newsreaders, sandwich-lovers and people with a pretty niche knowledge of workday meal spots said “OK?” when the MTA announced a collaboration with iconic Katz’s delicatessen and four-fifths of a chain called Alidoro that bills itself as “New York City’s Ultimate Lunch Flex.” It is a sandwich called “the 1904,” named after the year the first subway line opened to the public to commemorate the subway’s 118th anniversary, Oct. 27, 1904, according to a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
Chalkbeat

More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools

Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy

The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Columbus Day Parade: What streets will be closed across New York City?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx will be closed throughout the weekend for a number of Columbus Day events. Around 35,000 marchers took part in the parade in 2021. Tens of thousands more watched. In addition to street closures, New York City public schools will be closed on Monday for Italian Heritage […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station

AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

