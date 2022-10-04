Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norwoodnews.org
Communities Clash over Orchard Beach Shelter, Rivera Asks Mayor to Reconsider Randall’s Island Site
The following is an updated and expanded version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A contentious battle pitting neighbor against neighbor has apparently been averted, as the temporary shelter that was being built to house 1,000 male asylum seekers at Orchard Beach parking lot has been halted. As reported, Mayor Eric Adams did an about-face on Monday, Oct. 3 and is now moving the controversial shelter to Randall’s Island.
Eyewitness News special: Seeking Asylum in New York City
In an Eyewitness News Special: Seeking Asylum in New York City, we take a closer look at the increasing number of asylum seekers, the massive challenge to find shelter for everyone, the greatest needs they face right now and how you can help.
Gothamist.com
Federal prosecutors say city and NYPD have duty to keep NYC sidewalks clear for pedestrians
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. The NYPD and other city agencies must enforce parking laws and keep sidewalks clear of obstructions or risk violating federal law, federal prosecutors wrote this week in an ongoing suit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The MTA’s subway sandwich is bad
Last week, newsreaders, sandwich-lovers and people with a pretty niche knowledge of workday meal spots said “OK?” when the MTA announced a collaboration with iconic Katz’s delicatessen and four-fifths of a chain called Alidoro that bills itself as “New York City’s Ultimate Lunch Flex.” It is a sandwich called “the 1904,” named after the year the first subway line opened to the public to commemorate the subway’s 118th anniversary, Oct. 27, 1904, according to a press release.
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
New York City Council proposes housing asylum seekers in closed hotels, vacant churches
New York City Council members were not so hot on Mayor Eric Adam's new idea to house asylum seekers in a tent city at Randall's Island, so they presented some solutions of their own Wednesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Straphangers flee subway after passenger uses pepper spray in fight at Union Square: Police
Police say one passenger pepper-sprayed the other, which resulted in people trying to flee the train and the station.
More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools
Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
Bruckner Rezoning Poised to Pass After Councilmember’s Change of Heart
The Council’s Land Use Committee voted 10-0 to approve a residential rezoning along a strip of Bruckner Boulevard in Throggs Neck after Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez said she backed the plan, following months of opposition. The City Council is poised to approve a plan to add 349 new apartments...
NY1
Multiple subway lines suspended in Manhattan amid police investigation
Subway service has been suspended in much of Lower Manhattan due to a police investigation at Union Square. The MTA alerted New Yorkers that N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains are holding in Manhattan in both directions as of 10:30 a.m. Additionally, L trains are not running into Manhattan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
Columbus Day Parade: What streets will be closed across New York City?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx will be closed throughout the weekend for a number of Columbus Day events. Around 35,000 marchers took part in the parade in 2021. Tens of thousands more watched. In addition to street closures, New York City public schools will be closed on Monday for Italian Heritage […]
Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station
AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Recent attacks on bus drivers leave MTA workers concerned for their safety
Two recent assaults on MTA bus drivers have sparked concern for the safety of MTA workers and passengers.
Comments / 1