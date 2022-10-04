6 months after mass shooting, city names "Nighttime Economy Manager" to help reduce downtown violence

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento prompts large police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers spent over two hours on campus at Hiram W. Johnson High School and in the surrounding neighborhood Friday, after a shooting across the street. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a large police presence on the south side of the school on 14th...
smithmountainlake.com
Stockton serial killer: Hispanic farmworkers voice concerns as majority of victims being Latinos
STOCKTON, California (KGO) -- On most afternoons, it is not unusual to see people fishing along Stockton's downtown waterfront, like Bruce Herron. "We see people fishing here daytime, or at night. A lot of the guys come down here. We make lunch. Enjoy the day," say Herron. The 59-year-old Herron...
DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms
A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
CBS News
Sacramento baseball training facility hit by burglar
SACRAMENTO - Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from the Sacramento Sports Center this week. The center shared a photo of the suspect, hoping it will lead to his arrest. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary at the facility around...
“We're inspired”: Family of Najee Grimes, man killed in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub, pushes for change
SACRAMENTO —It's been a difficult road for Deborah and Gregory Grimes since their son was killed in a mass shooting six months ago.Greg "Najee" Grimes was a much-loved pillar in the Sacramento community. He was a former Boise State football player and coach at Inderkum High School.Three months later, his parents are set to meet with city officials."Definitely tough," Deborah Grimes says of the last three months. "That would be an understatement. It's really heart-wrenching still for us."But instead of giving in to despair, they decided to do something about it."We're inspired," she mentions. "We're working on a lot of...
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home
Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
CBS News
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
KCRA.com
Driver accused of DUI in Sacramento crash that seriously injured pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested on Friday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian in Sacramento, authorities said. The pursuit started around 12:52 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd Street after an officer spotted a driver...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in shooting in Placerville, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman died Monday after a shooting in Placerville, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 7) Deputies responded to a home where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Stockton ‘serial killer who murdered 6 is ambushing victims’ with eerie disguise & sick motive, criminal profiler warns
NEW details on the description and motive of a 'serial killer' who has left a Californian city on tenterhooks have been theorized by a criminal profiler in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun. Cops are hunting for a suspect believed to be responsible for several shootings in Stockton as...
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Assault with a deadly weapon, auto thefts top crime logs
Those appearing in the following crime report have been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Information is public record, furnished by the Folsom Police Department. Sept. 25. 2:10 a.m.: Folsom Boulevard at US 50. Alexander Moreno, 24, of...
WATCH: Chilling video released by police in hunt for Stockton serial killer
Police in the San Francisco area hunting a serial killer have a rare piece of evidence: a surveillance video showing the suspect walking through an apartment complex.
Amazon to begin hiring seasonal workers in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it is looking to hire 20,000 seasonal workers for several California locations, including some in the Sacramento area. Locally, Amazon will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in customer fulfillment and transportation at their Sacramento, Stockton and Truckee-Grass Valley locations. Other locations include: Bakersfield, […]
KCRA.com
Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard
FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
