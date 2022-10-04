ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

6 months after mass shooting, city names "Nighttime Economy Manager" to help reduce downtown violence

By Madisen Keavy
 3 days ago
FOX40

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.  The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms

A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Sacramento baseball training facility hit by burglar

SACRAMENTO - Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from the Sacramento Sports Center this week. The center shared a photo of the suspect, hoping it will lead to his arrest. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary at the facility around...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

“We're inspired”: Family of Najee Grimes, man killed in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub, pushes for change

SACRAMENTO —It's been a difficult road for Deborah and Gregory Grimes since their son was killed in a mass shooting six months ago.Greg "Najee" Grimes was a much-loved pillar in the Sacramento community. He was a former Boise State football player and coach at Inderkum High School.Three months later, his parents are set to meet with city officials."Definitely tough," Deborah Grimes says of the last three months. "That would be an understatement. It's really heart-wrenching still for us."But instead of giving in to despair, they decided to do something about it."We're inspired," she mentions. "We're working on a lot of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home

Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew

A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman killed in shooting in Placerville, sheriff’s office says

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman died Monday after a shooting in Placerville, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 7) Deputies responded to a home where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Assault with a deadly weapon, auto thefts top crime logs

Those appearing in the following crime report have been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Information is public record, furnished by the Folsom Police Department. Sept. 25. 2:10 a.m.: Folsom Boulevard at US 50. Alexander Moreno, 24, of...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Amazon to begin hiring seasonal workers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it is looking to hire 20,000 seasonal workers for several California locations, including some in the Sacramento area. Locally, Amazon will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in customer fulfillment and transportation at their Sacramento, Stockton and Truckee-Grass Valley locations. Other locations include: Bakersfield, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area

Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

