Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
NJ man beats mother to death in car: prosecutor
A 36-year-old man has been charged in the beating death of his mother while inside a car earlier this year in New Jersey, authorities announced Wednesday.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme
A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
allaroundpennsauken.com
Camden Woman Charged With Felony Murder For January 2022 Fatal Shooting In Pennsauken
Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. A 28-year-old Camden woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pennsauken woman on January 9, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Philip Olivo. After thorough investigation, Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden,...
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk
In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Prosecutor: Salem County, NJ, Man Charged With Manslaughter For His Mother’s Death
Authorities say a man from Pedricktown, Salem County, has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden earlier this year. According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office, 36-year-old Gary Richman is facing second-degree manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim charges. Officials say on the...
'This Is A Racist Neighborhood': Jersey Shore Man Threatened Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says
John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats in connection with a September incident against an Amazon driver, authorities said. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on Sept....
Ocean City therapist who stole clients’ credit cards gave up her license but did she stop practicing?
An Ocean City therapist who admitted to using clients’ credit cards to pay for psychic readings has closed her practice and moved out of state, according to her attorney. But it’s unclear whether Ashley Crooks really has stopped seeing patients, despite relinquishing her license more than five months ago.
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey
Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of Danny McEaddy's arrest, according to Winslow police.
Man charged with murder remains jailed while prosecution appeals judge’s ruling that he be released
A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Gloucester County bar last month will remain behind bars for now after a judge ordered his pre-trial release this week and prosecutors appealed the decision. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, is charged with murder in the Sept. 24 shooting of...
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Cherry Hill police issue warning over phone scam involving impersonators asking for money
Police say the impersonators pretend to be officers and ask victims to pay fines over the phone.
Man admits to trafficking 100 kilos of cocaine to NJ, PA, from Puerto Rico through USPS
A Philadelphia man admitted to trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia by shipping the drugs through the postal service, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.
