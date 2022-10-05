ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme

A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
allaroundpennsauken.com

Camden Woman Charged With Felony Murder For January 2022 Fatal Shooting In Pennsauken

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. A 28-year-old Camden woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pennsauken woman on January 9, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Philip Olivo. After thorough investigation, Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden,...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Police#Justice#Acpo#Atlanticare
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk

In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy