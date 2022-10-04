Read full article on original website
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Dust storms choke inland Southern California
Dust storm swept parts of inland Southern California on Thursday, creating near-zero visibility conditions.
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
Holy Smokes! 6 SoCal BBQ Spots That Are Finger-Lickin’ Good
Southern California is known for its stellar surf, sandy beaches and creative cuisine. It is also home, however, to some by-the-book BBQ joints that are just as great as what you’ll find in the South. From juicy brisket to tender ribs that fall off the bone, these are our favorite spots in SoCal for a good ol’ BBQ meal. Best BBQ Southern California.
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America
A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs
A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday. According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken The post Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!
October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
First Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Katya Echazarreta, who recently made history as the first Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego. It was a lifelong dream she was able to accomplish at only 26 years old. Katya told CBS 8 about the impact of...
One Coast, California’s Premier Oceanfront Enclave of Lock-and-Leave Luxury Residences by etco Homes, Named Attached Community of the Year at Prestigious Homebuilding Industry Awards Show
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- etco Homes, a privately held homebuilding company with a focus on boutique urban infill condominium development, today announced that it was the recipient of two top architectural honors at the 2022 SoCal MAME Awards for One Coast, California’s premier oceanfront enclave of lock-and-leave luxury residences in Pacific Palisades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005939/en/ One Coast was recently named Attached Community of the Year at the SoCal MAME Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
