Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
105 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets, Here's Who's Behind This Transfer
Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Spike Is Not What You Might Think: Crypto Market Review, October 5
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk returns to Twitter purchase deal, what's next?. 1.06 trillion SHIB moved to Coinbase as SHIB goes up 5%, are whales selling?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB burn rate spikes 1,017% ahead of...
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
Bendik Norheim Schei, the head of research at Arcane, told Barron's that Bitcoin bulls could target $25,000 if they manage to surpass the $22,500 level. Vetle Lunde, analyst at Arcane, believes that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might experience extreme volatility in the near future. Lunde has noted...
Peter Brandt Criticizes “Arrogance” of Laser Eye Movement, John Bollinger Disagrees
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slipped to an intraday low of $19,716 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, beating analysts' estimate of 255,000. In the meantime, the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%, which is below...
Shiba Inu's BONE Sees 205% Rise in Volume as Price Tumbles, What's Happening?
The stock market is headed for a new 2022 low in October after strong jobs report strengthens the Fed's case for more hawkish rate hikes, BofA says
The stock market is poised to make a new low in October after September's strong jobs report, according to Bank of America. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. "Only question for investors is hard landing or soft landing in 2023; we...
Bitcoin's Real Value Is Far Below Current Spot Price, Here's Why
Cardano Founder Says XRP Should Be Regulated as Commodity, Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 6
BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7
Cake DeFi Launches Ether (ETH) Staking with 5% Yield
Cake DeFi, a new-gen decentralized ecosystem for staking, earning, liquidity mining and other Web3 income services, shares the details of its novel program for Ether (ETH) owners. Cake DeFi starts Ethereum (ETH) staking program. According to the official announcement shared by the Cake DeFi team, it has initiated a new...
LUNC, LUNA Prices Drop Following Freeze of Over $40 Million Worth of Terra's Do Kwon's Assets
Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries
Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
