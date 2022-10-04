ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
CURRENCIES
u.today

Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

105 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets, Here's Who's Behind This Transfer

MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details

MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Spike Is Not What You Might Think: Crypto Market Review, October 5

STOCKS
u.today

Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is

In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
MARKETS
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says

Bendik Norheim Schei, the head of research at Arcane, told Barron's that Bitcoin bulls could target $25,000 if they manage to surpass the $22,500 level. Vetle Lunde, analyst at Arcane, believes that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might experience extreme volatility in the near future. Lunde has noted...
MARKETS
u.today

Peter Brandt Criticizes “Arrogance” of Laser Eye Movement, John Bollinger Disagrees

MARKETS
u.today

Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slipped to an intraday low of $19,716 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, beating analysts' estimate of 255,000. In the meantime, the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%, which is below...
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Sees 205% Rise in Volume as Price Tumbles, What's Happening?

STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin's Real Value Is Far Below Current Spot Price, Here's Why

MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Founder Says XRP Should Be Regulated as Commodity, Here’s Why

MARKETS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 6

MARKETS
u.today

BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7

MARKETS
u.today

Cake DeFi Launches Ether (ETH) Staking with 5% Yield

Cake DeFi, a new-gen decentralized ecosystem for staking, earning, liquidity mining and other Web3 income services, shares the details of its novel program for Ether (ETH) owners. Cake DeFi starts Ethereum (ETH) staking program. According to the official announcement shared by the Cake DeFi team, it has initiated a new...
MARKETS
u.today

Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries

Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts. The main selling point of the new card is the...
