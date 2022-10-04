COUNTY OF LAKE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider an Ordinance Rescinding Specified Sections of the Lake County Zoning Ordinance Relating to Early Activation

MENDOCINO, CA — The Mendocino City Community Services District Board of Directors met on October 3rd and voted unanimously to adopt two new resolutions to begin the Proposition 218 process and to accept the rate study’s recommendation to increase rates using the formula laid out in plan 3. Plan 3 raises rates each year for five years, effectively doubling what customers pay today by 2027. Plan 3 would increase wastewater rates from the current cost of approximately $51 per unit to $97 per unit over the five-year period. It would increase groundwater management fees from approximately $11 per unit to $22 per unit in the same timeframe.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO