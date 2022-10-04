COUNTY OF LAKE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider an Ordinance Rescinding Specified Sections of the Lake County Zoning Ordinance Relating to Early Activation

Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Registrar of Voters Office reports on Vote-By-Mail ballot processing for Nov. 8 general election
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lake County Registrar of Voters Office reported that it will commence processing vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 8 general election on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. The processing of the vote-by-mail voter ballots will continue through Election Day as well as, during the official...
Lake County News
Notice of Date Registrar of Voters office will conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test of the Ballot Tabulation Computer & Software November 8, 2022, General Election
Notice of Date Registrar of Voters office will conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test of the Ballot Tabulation Computer & Software November 8, 2022, General Election. would like to inform voters that pursuant to regulations of the California State Commission on Voting Machines and Vote Tabulating Devices, a Logic and Accuracy Test will be conducted for the ballot tabulation computer and software to be used for the November 8, 2022, General Election.
Lake County News
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and Public Services facilities to be closed Oct. 10
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Regular operating...
Lake County News
Registrar of Voters Office issues update on Nov. 8 election
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Registrar of Voters Office has issued an update on the Nov. 8 General Election, including when ballots will begin to arrive, and information about returning and tracking ballots. For the Nov. 8 general election, all registered voters will be mailed a vote-by-mail...
Sonoma County bans drilling of new water wells for 6 months amid California drought
In a move that activists hope could shift how water regulators statewide manage dwindling groundwater basins, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors this week banned the drilling of all new wells for six months countywide while they draft a set of longer-lasting rules on using groundwater. The moratorium comes as...
lakecountybloom.com
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill Facilities Closure
The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will re-open at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Regular operating hours at the...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Sept. 28
Occurred at Nootenbooms on S Main. FEMALE SUBJ IS OUTSIDE SCREAMING AND ACTING "CRAZY" NFI. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. . Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 04:36 EXTRA PATROL 2209280009. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Unified School District, Lange, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS...
Lake County News
Supervisors approve contract to design Upper Lake levee gravel extraction project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the award of a contract to an engineering firm that will be tasked with designing a project to remove gravel and sediment buildup from the levee channels that protect the town of Upper Lake. Water Resources Director Scott...
Lake County News
State Parks employees clean up Molesworth Beach
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — On Tuesday, 12 California State Parks employees spent the day cleaning up tires and other debris that has become exposed on the Clear Lake shoreline due to the falling lake level. The cleanup day was conducted by staff members from the public safety, natural resources and...
Lake County News
Unitarian Universalist Community plans in-person and Zoom services in October
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Unitarian Universalist Community of Lake County will host three services in October, two in-person services, on the second and fourth Sundays, Oct. 9 and 23, and a Zoom service on Sunday, Oct. 16. The in-person services are held at 3810 Main St. in Kelseyville at...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Oct. 13
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
mendocinobeacon.com
MCCSD moves forward with double digit rate increase
MENDOCINO, CA — The Mendocino City Community Services District Board of Directors met on October 3rd and voted unanimously to adopt two new resolutions to begin the Proposition 218 process and to accept the rate study’s recommendation to increase rates using the formula laid out in plan 3. Plan 3 raises rates each year for five years, effectively doubling what customers pay today by 2027. Plan 3 would increase wastewater rates from the current cost of approximately $51 per unit to $97 per unit over the five-year period. It would increase groundwater management fees from approximately $11 per unit to $22 per unit in the same timeframe.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
ksro.com
Wind Event for Sonoma County Called Off Due to Change of Direction
Sonoma County will have less risk of a wildfire than initially thought next week. The National Weather Service has called off a predicted offshore wind event. Winds expected to hit Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area have changed direction. The weather system is now expected to impact Canada, Montana and the Dakotas. There had been concerns the winds would lead to extreme wildfire danger.
mendofever.com
A Structure Is on Fire on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A woodframe building is on fire in the 25700 block of Sherwood Road northwest of Willits, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking to dispatch over the radio. They note that powerlines are down. Sherwood Road will be shut down at mile marker 2.73 near Lupine Drive, the Incident Commander...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park
Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife
A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
Lake County News
Citizens for Healing to meet Oct. 9
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m. the Citizens for Healing will meet again on tribal land to discuss changing the name of Kelseyville to Konocti. The East Lake Tribe of the Elem Modun in Clearlake Oaks is graciously allowing the group to meet in their community center.
mendofever.com
Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
