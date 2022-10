The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead and five women injured on Friday after a car crashed into a garage, police say. Officers were dispatched to a home that had a car crash into its garage at the 3100 block of Courtland Street in Sarasota at 11:30 p.m. Witnesses told officers that there were six women inside the garage during the crash, according to a report from the police department.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO