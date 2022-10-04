ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
TheStreet

Stock Futures Lower, Elon Musk-Twitter, OPEC+, Tesla and Aaron Judge -- Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know before the market opens on Oct. 5. U.S. stock futures on Wednesday, snapping a strong two-day start to the fourth quarter. At last check futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 280. Those on the S&P 500 gave back 35 points while those on the Nasdaq fell 101. On Tuesday U.S. stocks leaped for a second day, with the Dow industrials up 825 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500 tacking on 3.06% and Nasdaq surging 3.34%. The major indexes had fallen in August and September amid sharp inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to crush it with interest-rate increases. A number of economic reports are due out on Wednesday, including the ADP payrolls report at 8:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern, the international trade balance at 8:30, and the ISM services index at 10. And analysts and investors will be looking closely at Friday’s U.S. jobs report to assess how much impact the Fed’s rate hikes are already having on the economy. The current forecast from The Wall Street Journal is a rise of 275,000 jobs.
kalkinemedia.com

Average mortgage rates breach 6% mark: Which stocks to eye?

As lenders anticipate another interest rate hike, average mortgage rates have crossed the symbolic 6% landmark. This is another hit to several buyers looking to buy a new home. Amid the weakening pound against the US dollar and anticipation of another interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE),...
The Independent

Global stock markets rally on global optimism

Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
kalkinemedia.com

How are these ASX-listed gold stocks performing?

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 3.75% up at 6,699.30 points on Tuesday (4 October 2022). All eleven significant sectors closed in green today. Information Technology sector led the gains. Materials sector closed 4.50% up at 15,895.70 points. Australian stock market index, S&P/ASX 200 opened higher on Tuesday (4 October 2022),...
kalkinemedia.com

Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?

Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
kalkinemedia.com

Wall Street retreat on mounting rate-hike fear; PTON surge, STZ slump

Benchmark US indices continued their decline on Thursday, October 6, as investors walked cautiously ahead of the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, while the hawkish remarks from the policymakers have weighed on sentiments. The S&P 500 fell 1.02 per cent to 3,744.52. The Dow Jones was down 1.15 per cent to...
