Here are five things you must know before the market opens on Oct. 5. U.S. stock futures on Wednesday, snapping a strong two-day start to the fourth quarter. At last check futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 280. Those on the S&P 500 gave back 35 points while those on the Nasdaq fell 101. On Tuesday U.S. stocks leaped for a second day, with the Dow industrials up 825 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500 tacking on 3.06% and Nasdaq surging 3.34%. The major indexes had fallen in August and September amid sharp inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to crush it with interest-rate increases. A number of economic reports are due out on Wednesday, including the ADP payrolls report at 8:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern, the international trade balance at 8:30, and the ISM services index at 10. And analysts and investors will be looking closely at Friday’s U.S. jobs report to assess how much impact the Fed’s rate hikes are already having on the economy. The current forecast from The Wall Street Journal is a rise of 275,000 jobs.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO