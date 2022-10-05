Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
abcnews4.com
SC Gov. responds to Pres. Biden's pardons on federal simple possession of marijuana
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Pres. Joe Biden announced that he is pardoning all Americans who've been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, calling on governors to do the same at the state level. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's Office responded Friday on the president's call to action,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
South Carolina ranks 35th in combined federal and state corporate income tax rate
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 35th in the country for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, according to a new report. The Tax Foundation ranked states on how much they require corporations to pay. South Carolina’s rate is a combined 25%, lower than highest-ranked...
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
Berkeley County elections: Who is on the ballot
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County. Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years. “So, when […]
Rep. Nancy Mace, Dr. Annie Andrews to meet in News 2 debate October 19
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 will host the first debate between the two candidates vying for South Carolina’s First Congressional District as the November general election quickly approaches. Incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) will discuss important issues impacting Lowcountry voters when they face off in a televised […]
coladaily.com
South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline fast approaching
South Carolinians looking to register to vote in the general election Nov. 8. need to do so immediately. The deadline to register to vote in person at your local county board of voter registration office is Friday, Oct. 7. Anyone who prefers to register by email/fax or online, the deadline...
abcnews4.com
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
blufftontoday.com
Here's how South Carolina groups plan to add more voters to registration rolls
National Voter Registration Month rallies held across region. Civic groups to canvass neighborhoods to boost registration totals. Volunteers with 15 groups seeking to boost voter turnout have begun fanning out across 27 low-turnout precincts in Spartanburg city and county in hopes of adding more voters to the registration rolls. Their...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Elect Ellis to be state superintendent
Perhaps the most important race on the ballot in November is for the person who will be the next state superintendent of education. We strongly recommend that you vote for the teacher in the race, Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis of Lexington County. Unlike her main challenger, she has completed all of the requirements to be able to take office on day one.
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
100,000+ households now have high-speed internet in rural South Carolina communities
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of families living in rural South Carolina now have access to high-speed internet, thanks to national and sate efforts. This week, state leaders and the South Carolina Broadband Office announced about 100,000 households received access to high-speed internet in the last year, including parts of York County.
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
WTGS
South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. approves grant aimed at giving convicted Veterans services instead of jail time
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new $210,000 grant is looking to provide Veterans resources instead of jail time if they have committed a crime. The Charleston County Council approves the grant to go towards a liaison that will provide services like mental health and drug and alcohol treatment to Veterans.
