Charleston, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County elections: Who is on the ballot

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County. Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years. “So, when […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline fast approaching

South Carolinians looking to register to vote in the general election Nov. 8. need to do so immediately. The deadline to register to vote in person at your local county board of voter registration office is Friday, Oct. 7. Anyone who prefers to register by email/fax or online, the deadline...
ELECTIONS
abcnews4.com

McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment

“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Elect Ellis to be state superintendent

Perhaps the most important race on the ballot in November is for the person who will be the next state superintendent of education. We strongly recommend that you vote for the teacher in the race, Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis of Lexington County. Unlike her main challenger, she has completed all of the requirements to be able to take office on day one.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
POLITICS

