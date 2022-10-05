Read full article on original website
What Is the Significance of Steergard and the Starpath Unit in ‘Andor’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. The first three episodes of Andor revolved around Cassian (Diego Luna) trying to sell a piece of technology to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), who is revealed to be Bix’s (Adria Arjona) secret buyer. While the box-shaped technology appears to be pretty ordinary as far as looks go (An amalgam of opaque wires and glistening buttons is not something one would be too willing to spend the big credits on), it is clear by the way Cassian keeps the technology wrapped in what appears to be silk covering and the fascinated look on Luthen’s face that what seems to have fallen into the possession of the desperate thief is no trifle. But if the technology is so valuable, why is Cassian so keen on selling it without further ado? He could, after all, do very well with a little patience. Well, desperate times call for desperate measures. Cassian needs to make a bunch of credits quickly so as to leave the planet Ferrix and the box-shaped tool - known as the NS-9 Starpath Unit appears to be his best bet, given that he is neither remotely rich nor in any way resourceful.
What Part Does the Planet Aldhani Play in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Much of Andor takes place on the luscious planet of Aldhani, an entirely new addition to Star Wars lore, where we see our rebels in Episodes 4 and 5. After agreeing to take on the job Luthen (Stellan Skargard) had come to offer Cassian (Diego Luna), the two land on the planet of Aldhani to join the band of rebels Cassian is supposed to help with the mission. This is where the rebels had been preparing for the heist, living on rocks and shit as Vel (Faye Marsay), the intimidating woman who is leading the group of rebels, puts it. She is, of course, not thrilled to let a paid thief in on the mission, what with everyone having their own rebellion, no matter how questionable in essence. Thanks to Luthen vouching for Cassian, however, Vel agrees to take him on board, telling the other rebels that he’s been part of the cause all along.
'Andor' Hid a Major Reference to the Jedi and Sith in Plain Sight
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Star Wars fans were in for a huge surprise during a scene in the fourth episode of Andor, which revealed the lengths of the double life that Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) leads in order to help the Rebel Alliance. Rael poses as a wealthy antique dealer on the planet of Coruscant, where he delivers information to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). His shop also happens to be filled with a treasure trove of Easter eggs from Star Wars media, including a nod to the fan-favorite video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.
'Andor’ References ‘Indiana Jones’ in the Most Unexpected Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.If you were to ask someone what they think of when they think of Lucasfilm, Star Wars would more than likely be the first thing - followed by Indiana Jones. The globetrotting archeologist's adventures have become as much a part of pop culture as the space fantasy saga, and they offer two different cinematic experiences. While the Jones and Star Wars franchises have a few things in common, namely a star in Harrison Ford and a creative mind in George Lucas, Andor pays homage to the famous archeologist in its latest episodes.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 8 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.A lot happened in She-Hulk's eighth episode — most notably, the highly-anticipated return of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Titled “Ribbit and Rip It,” the episode introduces us to Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), a low-level "superhero" who is injured due to a malfunction in his supersuit. This leads to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) helping Leap-Frog, Eugene, file a lawsuit against the manufacturer. This presents a major conflict of interest for Jen, as the manufacturer happens to be Jen’s super-tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) — and with Luke on the opposing side, he is going to need his own council. Enter Matt Murdock.
'Goosebumps': Justin Long Joins Disney+ Series
Justin Long has joined the Goosebumps series, currently in pre-production at Disney+, according to Variety. The show is based on the wildly successful R.L. Stine book series of the same name. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are in print, with the series also being printed in 32 languages worldwide.
How to Watch Every 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episode
Gather your family on your pink living room sofa, it is once again the best time of the year. No, we don’t mean Halloween, or “spooky season”, we mean the release of the next installment of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror. This annual television event, which is highly anticipated by the show’s dedicated, multi-generational fans, has been a regular part of the series for the past 33 seasons. For years the writers have parodied horror media with their classic comedy style, poking fun at short stories and the top film releases of the year at the expense of America’s favorite cartoon family who endures significantly more violence in the annual horror-themed releases. With the 34th edition of the series’ spooky installments, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror is doing something that the series has never done before this year, upping the ante in a way that their fans will surely appreciate.
'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
'Chainsaw Man' Review: This Anime Adaptation is Bloody, Brash, and Bonkers
When you hear the phrase Chainsaw Man, what comes to mind? Perhaps you think it's referring to a man who just really loves himself some chainsaws. Maybe it's a person whose parents hated him and decided to name him after a power tool. Conceivably it could be the next big superhero come to save the day. Or, if you’re in the know about the upcoming anime series, you know that it is about a young man who forms a bond with the adorable chainsaw devil pup Pochita (Shiori Izawa) that enables him to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. If this is news to you and you’re thinking ‘what the hell are you going on about?!’ let me fill you in on all that you need to know about this bonkers show that tosses all order to the wind.
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
'Werewolf by Night' Ending Explained: What’s Black and White and Hairy All Over?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to balloon in size with sequels, spin-offs, and origin stories on the big and small screen. This year alone, the MCU’s roster of projects includes Morbius, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But the Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night stands out from the (wolf)pack for many reasons. Yes, it’s part of the MCU canon, but it is very much its own contained story. Anyone, no matter their level of knowledge or interest in the MCU, will be able to devour what is perhaps one of Marvel’s most creative and impressive storytelling feats. A lot went down in this under-one-hour special. What’s going on in Bloodstone Manor, and what role does our titular monster hunter play in this marvelous new tale?
The 10 Best Battle Royale Movies, from 'Battle Royale' to 'The Hunger Games'
With video games such as Fortnite and PUBG becoming worldwide phenomenons, the term "battle royale" has become part of the common vernacular. The term has existed for decades, however, and the concept of "a group of characters forced to fight until only one remains" has been featured in movies for just as long. Television has also gotten in on the trend, with recent mega-hit Squid Game adopting the same core idea to become one of Netflix's biggest Emmy-award winners.
What's the Deal with Daredevil's New Suit in 'She-Hulk'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.Ever since Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting for more Daredevil in the MCU. The Daredevil series on Netflix was a fan favorite and the highlight of the Marvel shows made for that service between 2015 and 2019. In this week’s episode of She-Hulk, we finally get Daredevil back in all of his glory, no longer restricted to a brief cameo or a passing reference. The only major difference being that this time around he has a different suit. Instead of his traditional red and black, Matt Murdock is rocking some yellow — or, as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) puts it, ketchup and mustard.
Matthias Schoenaerts to Star Opposite Kate Winslet in Limited Series ‘The Palace’
Matthias Schoenaerts' already impressive line-up of upcoming projects has grown with his addition to HBO's The Palace. Variety reveals that the Belgian actor has been cast opposite Kate Winslet in the limited series that was ordered by the streamer in July. Schoenaerts role likewise Winslet's is still being kept under...
11 Buzziest Movies Screening at the Chicago International Film Festival
Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York may officially kick off awards season, but the Chicago International Film Festival (which runs from October 12th through the 23rd) has the perk of curating the finest selections from late August’s/early September’s bevy of world premieres. This year’s lineup features at least four likely Oscar nominees and a surprise horror hit exported from TIFF.
Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell Join Upcoming Action Thriller '72 Hours'
Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell have been cast as leads in the action thriller 72 Hours. The two actors will play brothers in the upcoming Christian Sesma feature. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the Toric Films picture is going into production. The film centers around two brothers; one, an international criminal money launderer, and the other, an FBI agent. When their family is endangered, they must set aside their conflict with each other and join forces to mount a daring rescue from a drug kingpin's territory - presumably, given the title, within 72 hours.
First 'Good Omens' Season 2 Poster Teases Something Going Down in the Up
Looks like the battle against Armageddon isn't over quite yet: Prime Video has released the first poster for season two of Good Omens, the hit series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name. Distributed to fans at this year's Good Omens New York City Comic Con panel, the new poster features David Tennant's demon Crowley and Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale, teasing that "something is going down in the up," though what that means, no one knows yet, as details for season two are scarce. The two are back to back against a heavenly sky, their respective wings curled around each other for a bit of contrasting chaos.
Ezra Miller Returns to Set for 'The Flash' Reshoots
Production on DC Films' upcoming standalone The Flash has been mired in controversy surrounding topliner Ezra Miller, who will be starring as the film's titular superhero. Despite these controversies, it appears that DC and their parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are standing behind them, at least when it comes to wrapping up The Flash.
'Werewolf By Night' Review: A Marvel Fan's Gateway Drug Into Horror
While Disney is currently thriving with the release of their latest spooky sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, and will see the impending release of Hulu’s Hellraiser on the Disney-owned streamer soon, rarely has the company taken a stab (no pun intended) directly at the horror genre. For the most part, Disney — and Marvel, as it continues to loop itself into their theme parks and streaming services — has remained clean of the blood and guts that come with the Halloween season… until now.
'Good Omens' Season 2 Adds Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, and Quelin Sepulveda
New York Comic Con is in full swing this weekend and Collider's lead editor Maggie Lovitt was there to take in the panel for Neil Gaiman's hit series Good Omens. With Season 2 on the way to continue the battle against Armageddon, Gaiman and others were there to talk what's coming, including who'll be along for the ride. The panel announced the return of Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya in new roles, along with series newcomer Quelin Sepulveda.
