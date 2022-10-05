Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. The first three episodes of Andor revolved around Cassian (Diego Luna) trying to sell a piece of technology to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), who is revealed to be Bix’s (Adria Arjona) secret buyer. While the box-shaped technology appears to be pretty ordinary as far as looks go (An amalgam of opaque wires and glistening buttons is not something one would be too willing to spend the big credits on), it is clear by the way Cassian keeps the technology wrapped in what appears to be silk covering and the fascinated look on Luthen’s face that what seems to have fallen into the possession of the desperate thief is no trifle. But if the technology is so valuable, why is Cassian so keen on selling it without further ado? He could, after all, do very well with a little patience. Well, desperate times call for desperate measures. Cassian needs to make a bunch of credits quickly so as to leave the planet Ferrix and the box-shaped tool - known as the NS-9 Starpath Unit appears to be his best bet, given that he is neither remotely rich nor in any way resourceful.

