kusi.com
City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
KPBS
San Diego planners pitch a new definition for 'sustainable development'
The San Diego Planning Department is proposing a new definition to replace "transit priority areas," where the city aims to focus its future growth, after complaints from anti-density homeowners who say the current definition doesn't make sense. Yet the department's proposal is not sitting well with those critics, while pro-housing...
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
KPBS
Mayor Gloria responds to criticism on city's handling of homelessness
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday homelessness remains at the top of his administration's priority list. Last week, former basketball star and well-known San Diegan Bill Walton called for the mayor's resignation due to the state of homelessness in the city. But the mayor pushed back on Walton's allegations of inaction on the issue.
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the "People's Ordinance" ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a "fee" on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
Still homeless despite housing voucher
Katrina Lewis-Gutierrez starts work at ten in the morning by opening a box of paper cups while standing behind the counter of the Häagen-Dazs store in Fashion Valley. She enjoys the early hours. She gets more done working by herself and spends her time restocking for the afternoon and evening rush.
GOP-Endorsed Mayor Hopeful Sends Mailer as La Mesa Dems’ ‘Clear Choice’
Kristine Alessio is a former La Mesa councilwoman hoping to unseat two-term mayor Mark Arapostathis. She’s endorsed by the county Republican Party and Reform California’s Carl DeMaio. A mailer received Friday by La Mesa voters notes she would be the city’s first female mayor. It also blares: “The...
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
San Diego weekly Reader
DA ruled mentally competent prosecute Larry Millete
Last week, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found Larry Millete mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete, who disappeared in January of 2021. This was despite a doubt expressed by Millete’s own attorney as to her client’s competency. She also ruled that District Attorney Summer Stephan was mentally competent to prosecute the case, despite the purely circumstantial evidence against him. “In the case of Millete,” said Davis, “I was working from the report of a psychiatrist who examined him. In the case of Ms. Stephan — well, I just had to trust my gut, and ignore the old maxim that you don’t have to be crazy to go forward without habeus corpus, but it helps!"
Oceanside City Council allocates $1.3M for unarmed guard patrol
North County's fast-growing tourist town, Oceanside, is looking to attract more visitors by securing the downtown streets.
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
New push to discourage homeless encampments across San Diego
San Diego Police were in the East Village Tuesday asking the unsheltered to take down their tents during the day
sandiegomagazine.com
"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal
Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
kusi.com
Yes on Measure B: New trash expenses for home owners
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
KPBS
How to vote when you don't have an address or are experiencing homelessness
Voting is a right and you don't lose that if you're unhoused or live abroad, but it can be confusing to navigate. You don't need a permanent address, nor do you need a mailing address. Here's how to vote if you are temporarily unsheltered. How to register to vote without...
