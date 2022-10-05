ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego planners pitch a new definition for 'sustainable development'

The San Diego Planning Department is proposing a new definition to replace "transit priority areas," where the city aims to focus its future growth, after complaints from anti-density homeowners who say the current definition doesn't make sense. Yet the department's proposal is not sitting well with those critics, while pro-housing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mayor Gloria responds to criticism on city's handling of homelessness

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday homelessness remains at the top of his administration's priority list. Last week, former basketball star and well-known San Diegan Bill Walton called for the mayor's resignation due to the state of homelessness in the city. But the mayor pushed back on Walton's allegations of inaction on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Still homeless despite housing voucher

Katrina Lewis-Gutierrez starts work at ten in the morning by opening a box of paper cups while standing behind the counter of the Häagen-Dazs store in Fashion Valley. She enjoys the early hours. She gets more done working by herself and spends her time restocking for the afternoon and evening rush.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

DA ruled mentally competent prosecute Larry Millete

Last week, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found Larry Millete mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete, who disappeared in January of 2021. This was despite a doubt expressed by Millete’s own attorney as to her client’s competency. She also ruled that District Attorney Summer Stephan was mentally competent to prosecute the case, despite the purely circumstantial evidence against him. “In the case of Millete,” said Davis, “I was working from the report of a psychiatrist who examined him. In the case of Ms. Stephan — well, I just had to trust my gut, and ignore the old maxim that you don’t have to be crazy to go forward without habeus corpus, but it helps!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal

Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
