Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former CD-11 candidate Mike Newhouse, A former city zoning official and past president of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Rodriguez is the second sitting member of the LA City Council to endorse Park, joining outgoing...
L.A. City Council votes to explore creating citywide office of unarmed response
L.A. could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, with the council voting today to explore creating the office.
Passing of Two City Employees Reported
The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
Long Beach residents say LA Metro's end-of-line policy contributes to city's homeless crisis
Some Long Beach residents and business owners have reached a breaking point dealing with the city's homeless crisis.
Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents
Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson wins the general election fundraising race
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson raised a total of $425,012.44 since July 1st as reported in the latest campaign finance reports posted on September 29th. Richardson outraised his opponent, an important signal of continued momentum going his way in the Long Beach Mayor’s race. “I am grateful for...
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
L.A. County Board Could Remove Elected Sheriff — If Voters Pass Measure A This November
This article was produced with UT Community News, which is produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students and covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A. Should the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors be able to kick a county sheriff out of office?. A proposed amendment to the...
California A.G. Says Anaheim NIMBYs Can't Block Women's Group Home
California's state government is coming to the aid of an Anaheim-based nonprofit whose plan to open a group home for formerly homeless women was shot down by the city at the behest of NIMBY neighbors. It's a case that tests the power of California housing officials to set limits on...
Here's How To Apply For LA's Section 8 Waitlist
The city of Los Angeles has announced that on Oct. 17 it will reopen its waitlist for the Section 8 housing voucher program. Here's everything you need to know to apply.
Sheriff, AG announce arrest of dozens in connection to mail fraud involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. – Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S....
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
