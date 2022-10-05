ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

beachcomber.news

Passing of Two City Employees Reported

The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
LONG BEACH, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents

Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
LONG BEACH, CA
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA

