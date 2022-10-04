Read full article on original website
Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
Fall Festival to attract many to Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — This weekend, there’s a seasonal celebration in Candor. The Fall Festival has many activities on tap, like a book sale, card games, and a scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will also take place across the town. The fest runs Friday through Sunday. For a...
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
Several job listings in Dryden Central School District
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
Car stolen from Cornell parking lot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
Congressional candidate Josh Riley is against defunding the police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Democratic candidate for Congress Josh Riley is showing his support for law enforcement. Today on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said defunding the police is not one of his goals. Riley adds he comes from a law enforcement family. He’s running against Republican Marc Molinaro...
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
Yankees YES Network will broadcast Cortaca Jug
BRONX, N.Y. (WHCU) – Didn’t get tickets to the Cortaca Jug? You might still be able to watch it. The New York Yankees say that kickoff for the rival game will be moved back an hour in order to be broadcast on the YES Network. “The YES Network’s...
SUNY Cortland, Cornell Baseball coaches amazed by Aaron Judge’s record
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new home run king in the American League. Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd homer of the season on Tuesday. SUNY Cortland Baseball Head Coach Joe Brown is impressed by the feat, considering the quality of pitching. Cornell Baseball...
