Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police failsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter ParkBrittany AnasWinter Park, CO
Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucketDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling priceMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado football: Gerald Chatman embracing tough challenge with Buffs
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of many people to reach out to Colorado’s Gerald Chatman this week as he takes on a daunting challenge. A year ago, Chatman was working for Orgeron as a defensive analyst at LSU. Now, as of Sunday, he’s running the Buffs’ defense.
Colorado football: Mike Sanford focused on players, not job status with Buffs
Late Saturday night, as the Colorado football team was clearing out of its locker room at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and tight ends coach Clay Patterson spent several minutes talking on the sidelines. A 43-20 loss to Arizona created the feeling that change was coming...
King's College Football Insider: Just how good is the CU Buffs coaching gig?
BOULDER • Only five weeks into the season, there are four Power 5 teams in need of new coaches: Colorado, Arizona State, Nebraska and Georgia Tech. (We're not counting Wisconsin since all signs point to interim coach Jim Leonhard keeping the job). Auburn is another job that will likely...
Colorado football: Clay Patterson aiming to restore fun, confidence in Buffs’ offense
Growing up in Oklahoma, Clay Patterson had visions of what he could do if he was running an offense for the college football teams he watched. Now, he is running an offense for one of those teams, as he was elevated to the coordinator role at Colorado earlier this week.
Colorado women’s basketball: Freshman Jada Wynn brings shooting talent to Buffs
Jada Wynn was finishing seventh grade when her mother was hired as the head women’s basketball coach at Washington. For four years, Wynn had visions of playing for the Huskies. Her mother, Jody, was the head coach and her father, Derek, was the Huskies’ associate head coach, so it was a natural fit.
Finding rebounds a preseason priority for Colorado men’s basketball
Anyone who has spent all of five seconds following the Colorado men’s basketball team over the past 12 years knows defense and rebounding are near and dear to coach Tad Boyle’s heart. The Buffaloes were decidedly average in both categories last year. Defensively, Boyle’s crew this season has...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
Moose relocated from Strasburg, east of Denver, to Colorado mountains
Wildlife officers moved a young moose back to the mountains on Monday from Strasburg, which is about 40 miles east of Denver and not typical or suitable moose habitat.
Singing His Way to Fame: Voice Competitor Used to Sing Around Loveland and Fort Collins
The man has been crafting his skill for years; those skills have taken him to TV's big hit, "The Voice." Did you know you may have seen him singing here in Northern Colorado?. It's always fun when you see someone on TV and realize its someone from where you live. How far will he make it in the current season of "The Voice?"
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late
Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale
Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
Sergeant suspended for DUI leaving Denver sheriff’s party
Sgt. Jerry Sherrod admitted to drinking before he rolled his vehicle on the way home from the birthday party of Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.
