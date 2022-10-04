ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Colorado football: Mike Sanford focused on players, not job status with Buffs

Late Saturday night, as the Colorado football team was clearing out of its locker room at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and tight ends coach Clay Patterson spent several minutes talking on the sidelines. A 43-20 loss to Arizona created the feeling that change was coming...
buffzone.com

Finding rebounds a preseason priority for Colorado men’s basketball

Anyone who has spent all of five seconds following the Colorado men’s basketball team over the past 12 years knows defense and rebounding are near and dear to coach Tad Boyle’s heart. The Buffaloes were decidedly average in both categories last year. Defensively, Boyle’s crew this season has...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
fox29.com

Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late

Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
K99

Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale

Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO

