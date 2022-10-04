Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Montgomery explains Bruins' surprising cut of Marc McLaughlin
The Boston Bruins made nine more cuts on Thursday, including their most surprising yet: Sending 23-year-old Billerica native Marc McLaughlin to Providence.
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
NHL・
Former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask rocks out on drums at Boston bar
BOSTON — Former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask seems to have picked up a new hobby in his retirement, trading his hockey stick for drumsticks. Rask was spotted at Loretta’s Last Call Friday night, jamming out on the drums with Louie Bello. The group played “Drink in My Hand,” by Eric Church to the sound of thunderous applause.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’
BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trio of Red Sox make their possible goodbyes in season finale
The crowd of fans that braved a cold, damp October night at Fenway didn’t just say farewell to the team until the spring, they made what might have been their final goodbyes with a trio of long-tenured Red Sox. While Dennis Eckersley states that he will assuredly return to...
Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season
The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career. The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit. Then on Wednesday, which...
MLB・
Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Call for Matt Ryan to Retire During Brutal Colts-Broncos Game
T’s and P’s to every NFL fan who decided to whip up their favorite dish and sit on the couch to watch “Thursday Night Football.” Even more T’s and P’s to Indianapolis Colts fans, who are struggling having to watch Matt Ryan play quarterback in his age-37 season.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”
Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Ex-Celtics Star Baffled By Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
KPLC TV
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL・
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Added To Absence List
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.
Comments / 1