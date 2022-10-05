Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars. Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old...
SFGate
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
The Daily 10-05-22 You're not imagining it, mountain lion sightings are increasing
A popular Central Coast urban hiking destination was shut down over the weekend amid numerous mountain lion sightings. Now California wildlife experts say the spate of recent encounters represents just a fraction of the animals’ current activity. So, why are sightings on the rise? One expert said the animals are facing a "genetic mix-up." • Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
Comments / 0