BBC
Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Dundee United, St Johnstone, Aberdeen
Defender Moritz Jenz urges Celtic to stay brave in their approach as he admits Champions League mistakes "will happen". (Daily Record) Celtic are set to discover the extent of Callum McGregor's knee injury today. The captain underwent a scan on Thursday after limping off in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
European & World Cup play-offs reaction, plus Premier League build-up
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was also unsurprisingly asked about forward Ivan Toney and his chances of making England's World Cup squad. Toney scored against his former employers Newcastle in the corresponding fixture last term and will be looking to add to his five goals already this term on Saturday. "I...
BBC
Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina: 'Massive learning curve' in Conference League for Tynecastle men
Robbie Neilson spoke of a "massive learning curve" after Fiorentina ran amok at Tynecastle in the Conference League. But Hearts are not the only Scottish side finding the rarefied expanse of group-stage football a harsh and unforgiving environment. The 3-0 Tynecastle loss completed a sobering set of results this week,...
Yardbarker
Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising
Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
'It's Been A Tough Start To The Season For Me' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Talks About His Form After World Class Goal
UEFA・
BBC
Leah Williamson: England captain to miss upcoming friendlies against USA and Czech Republic with injury
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic after sustaining an injury during training. Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been called up as replacements for Williamson and Lucy Parker. Parker was hurt in West Ham's League Cup...
BBC
First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley
A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
BBC
Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina: Robbie Neilson says hosts aim to 'take game to' Italians
Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina. Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Robbie Neilson says Hearts will look to "take the game to" Fiorentina...
UEFA・
SkySports
Max Kucheriavyi opens up about how St Johnstone and Scottish football helped him cope with Ukraine conflict
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi insists he will always be grateful for the support from his club and Scotland as he suffered sleepless nights fearing for his family in war-torn Ukraine. The 20-year-old left his homeland 18 months ago to train with Hearts before securing a three-year deal with the Perth...
Arsenal v Liverpool: Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash
Liverpool will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.
Rashford rescues Man Utd in Cyprus as Arsenal cruise in Europa League
Manchester United avoided further embarrassment after their humiliating defeat to Manchester City by coming from behind to beat Cypriots Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, while Premier League leaders Arsenal eased past Bodo/Glimt. Arsenal saw off Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding, and Fabio Vieira's goal six minutes from time.
BBC
Rachel Corsie: Poignant moments from past colour Scotland's hopes for World Cup play-off
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30. Through the week, I was asked to write a letter to my younger self...
Hannah Silcock Signs Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women
18-Year-Old defender Hannah Silcock has signed her first professional contract with Liverpool Women's team.
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, TV channel, team news
Brighton vs Tottenham is an early-season test of credentials as the host Seagulls look to show their top-four quality is on the level of their third-place visitors at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Seagulls have given new manager Roberto De...
BBC
Leicester Lions plan return to Premiership in 2023
Leicester Lions are planning a return to the top tier of UK speedway in 2023. They last competed in the Premiership four years ago but are confident they "can thrive" at the top level. The Lions will take part in the two-leg Championship Grand Final against Poole Pirates on 21-22...
ESPN
A-League returns once more with hope for better season
At this point, one can almost write A-League Men (ALM) season previews off a prepared template, ticking off some kind of morbose checklist that melds unrequited hope for the future with a lament for the opportunities that have been missed. Inevitably, the previous campaign won't have gone the way administrators...
MLS・
BBC
Welsh Cup second round preview
Holders The New Saints will begin the defence of the Welsh Cup on Saturday when they make the short trip to face Chirk AAA. The second round draw was seeded, setting up a number of potential David v Goliath matches. Saints, Cymru Premier champions and current leaders, won the Welsh...
