ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

European & World Cup play-offs reaction, plus Premier League build-up

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was also unsurprisingly asked about forward Ivan Toney and his chances of making England's World Cup squad. Toney scored against his former employers Newcastle in the corresponding fixture last term and will be looking to add to his five goals already this term on Saturday. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising

Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Standings#St Mirren#Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 2#Celtic#Motherwell
BBC

First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley

A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Rashford rescues Man Utd in Cyprus as Arsenal cruise in Europa League

Manchester United avoided further embarrassment after their humiliating defeat to Manchester City by coming from behind to beat Cypriots Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, while Premier League leaders Arsenal eased past Bodo/Glimt. Arsenal saw off Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding, and Fabio Vieira's goal six minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leicester Lions plan return to Premiership in 2023

Leicester Lions are planning a return to the top tier of UK speedway in 2023. They last competed in the Premiership four years ago but are confident they "can thrive" at the top level. The Lions will take part in the two-leg Championship Grand Final against Poole Pirates on 21-22...
RUGBY
ESPN

A-League returns once more with hope for better season

At this point, one can almost write A-League Men (ALM) season previews off a prepared template, ticking off some kind of morbose checklist that melds unrequited hope for the future with a lament for the opportunities that have been missed. Inevitably, the previous campaign won't have gone the way administrators...
MLS
BBC

Welsh Cup second round preview

Holders The New Saints will begin the defence of the Welsh Cup on Saturday when they make the short trip to face Chirk AAA. The second round draw was seeded, setting up a number of potential David v Goliath matches. Saints, Cymru Premier champions and current leaders, won the Welsh...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy