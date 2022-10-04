Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Plans underway to relocate students and staff at Hurley High School following fire
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Plans are now underway to relocate students and staff at Hurley High School following this week's fire. Pamela Tester, the principal at Hurley High says teachers and staff will work diligently for the rest of the week to move more than 200 Hurley High School students into Hurley Middle and Elementary, so students can continue learning.
King University helps with local need for special educators
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — King University has a new program that will help with the need for more special educators. Finding licensed applicants for special education positions is difficult so the more programs we have especially at local universities is a huge benefit," Superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools, Keith Perrigan said.
Washington County Virginia Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announces retirement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.
Virginia rail plan includes no funding to extend service to Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A $5.8 billion dollar Virginia rail plan extending service to the New River Valley. But there is no funding beyond that point. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation acknowledges significant interest in bringing rail service to Bristol. "We couldn't do everything all at...
Marion receives $50K grant to replace 2 police vehicles
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Marion has been awarded a $50,000 grant to purchase two new police vehicles by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The money will be used to replace older vehicles that have high mileage, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith. “We should back the...
More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
King University raises awareness for domestic violence by painting campus purple
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — King University is raising awareness of domestic violence by painting the campus purple. This is the eighth year for the event. Booths were set up on campus to get the message out and provide resources for students. Since the pandemic, we're told domestic violence cases...
Beyond the Podium: Virginia's 9th Congressional District
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The midterm elections are almost here, and the race for Virginia's 9th Congressional District seat is picking up. Democrats in Southwest Virginia have nominated Wise County community activist Taysha DeVaughan as their congressional candidate - challenging incumbent Morgan Griffith. "I got in because I was...
King University honors cancer survivors
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, King University is honoring all cancer survivors. "We Won't Let Cancer Win with King Athletics" was the theme of two cancer awareness soccer games at the school on Wednesday. Between the men's and women's soccer games, all survivors...
5 people running for 3 seats on Bristol, Tennessee City Council
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Wednesday night for candidates vying for city council. Five people are running for three seats in Bristol, Tennessee. Those candidates include incumbents Lea Powers, Mark Hutton, and Margaret Feierabend. Along with challengers David Warren who is a...
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Abingdon man who had fentanyl, cocaine, guns and ammo in apartment arrested, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — An Abingdon man has been arrested following a three-month investigation, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. Police said Donald Allen Edwards was arrested and charged with assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Federal search warrants were executed Wednesday on Edwards, his apartment,...
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
Bass Pro Shops in Bristol looks to hire 25 people ahead of holiday season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee, is set to host a hiring event October 12-13. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Store officials hope to hire 25 people for positions in several departments. For more information on applying, click...
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival, and all four members on the […]
Two competing boutiques in Marion have combined spaces
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Two competing boutiques in Marion have found a unique way to survive in a tough economic climate. They've combined their business into one retail space. Lou and Company has been a popular pop-up shop at local events in the past few years and is owned by Olivia Bales.
Rivalry Renewed: SWVA bowl returns
EMORY, Va./WISE, Va. — September 18th, 2011. The date of one of the wildest endings to a football game you'll ever see, and it happened in Southwest Virginia. Former UVA-Wise cornerback Josh Wright says, "honestly just talking about it, I have chills, my hearts beating a little bit, I will never forget it."
