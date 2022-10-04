Georgia and Auburn meet this week in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as the programs are facing drastically different issues ahead of the 126th meeting in the rivalry. The Bulldogs hold a 62-56-8 edge in the series, including winning the past 5 meetings. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. This will be Auburn’s first road game of 2022 after it played its first 5 at home.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO