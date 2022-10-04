ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia reveals hype video, team captains for Saturday's game vs. Auburn

Georgia released their hype video in advance of the Auburn game this weekend, also known as the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. This was a little different as Georgia hype videos go. There wasn’t a former player handling the narration and there wasn’t a central theme. This is just about the history of Auburn vs. Georgia.
Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview

Georgia and Auburn meet this week in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as the programs are facing drastically different issues ahead of the 126th meeting in the rivalry. The Bulldogs hold a 62-56-8 edge in the series, including winning the past 5 meetings. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. This will be Auburn’s first road game of 2022 after it played its first 5 at home.
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss. Stream: Paramount Plus. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Partly cloudy,...
High school football star shot to death in Georgia mall parking lot

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County. Just after 8 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Gwinnett mall was star high school football player, coach says

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in South Carolina in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.
Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker

This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains

Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
