Georgia reveals hype video, team captains for Saturday's game vs. Auburn
Georgia released their hype video in advance of the Auburn game this weekend, also known as the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. This was a little different as Georgia hype videos go. There wasn’t a former player handling the narration and there wasn’t a central theme. This is just about the history of Auburn vs. Georgia.
The comeback at Mizzou could be a blessing in disguise as the entire Bulldog Nation is now sure not to take any SEC foe lightly
Gary Pinkel, who enjoyed noteworthy success at Toledo and Missouri, was a guest on the Georgia pre-game show Saturday, a game in which he was given his on campus salute as the newest coach to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In recalling Missouri’s upset of Oklahoma,...
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview
Georgia and Auburn meet this week in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as the programs are facing drastically different issues ahead of the 126th meeting in the rivalry. The Bulldogs hold a 62-56-8 edge in the series, including winning the past 5 meetings. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. This will be Auburn’s first road game of 2022 after it played its first 5 at home.
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss. Stream: Paramount Plus. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Partly cloudy,...
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
How to spend your weekend in the classic city of Athens, Georgia
Though it’s home to the University of Georgia, the first state-chartered university in the country, Athens is more than a college town. The post How to spend your weekend in the classic city of Athens, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
High school football star shot to death in Georgia mall parking lot
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County. Just after 8 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Gwinnett mall was star high school football player, coach says
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in South Carolina in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Traffic Alert: Avoid Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Buford Highway
Gwinnett County officials are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Buford Highway during this afternoon’s commute. According to officials, traffic lights are out in all directions at the intersection. We will have more details as they become available.
Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker
This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains
Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting
The Gwinnett County Police Department has one suspect in custody in connection with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt's death. According to a press release from the agency, the suspect is from out-of-state. Detectives believe the suspect may have known DeWitt and they do not believe the encounter was random. The investigation is ongoing.
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
