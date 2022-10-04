ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

NY Mets fans say 'Ya Gotta Believe!'

Watching batting practice with his son Luigi, Caldwell resident Lou Leone is confident that his Mets will win the World Series come November. "They're going to win," Leone said. "You have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan." Indeed, you have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan. Watching the...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy