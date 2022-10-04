Read full article on original website
Related
Padres seek to sweep Mets in Wild-Card Series
The San Diego Padres will seek to win their second postseason series since 1999 Saturday when they face the New York Mets in Game 2 of their National League wild-card series in New York.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
NY Mets fans say 'Ya Gotta Believe!'
Watching batting practice with his son Luigi, Caldwell resident Lou Leone is confident that his Mets will win the World Series come November. "They're going to win," Leone said. "You have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan." Indeed, you have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan. Watching the...
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Comments / 0