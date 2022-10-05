Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Putin Faces 'Most Perilous Moment' as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
London — The war in Ukraine is likely entering a critical phase as Kyiv’s forces advance in the south and east of the country, forcing invading Russian troops to retreat. In recent days, Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian lines in the southern region of Kherson, liberating several villages along the Dnieper River. Kyiv’s forces now control settlements about 30 kilometers beyond previous front lines.
Voice of America
Russian Attack Hits Residential Buildings in Zaporizhzhia
A Ukrainian official said Thursday Russian shelling struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two people. Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, posted on Telegram that five other people were trapped in rubble following the attack. Ukraine controls the city, but the Zaporizhzhia region is mostly occupied...
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after the North warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 8
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:37 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said recent battlefield setbacks for Russia have spurred new criticism, including from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Wagner Group private military company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, state-approved TV presenters, pop stars, and an increasingly vocal community of ultra-nationalistic military bloggers. The update said it represents a trend of public voicing of dissent against the Russian establishment which is being at least partly tolerated and which will likely be hard to reverse.
Voice of America
Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
Voice of America
Can China De-Escalate a Nuclear Crisis Over Ukraine? Will It?
As concerns grow of a possible nuclear conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, there are hopes China could defuse the crisis. But Russia’s most influential ally may not have the desire or the ability to help, according to analysts. “If any power has influence over Putin, it...
Voice of America
Risk of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962, Biden Says
The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban...
Voice of America
Blast Damages Key Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea
An apparent truck explosion caused the partial collapse of a road and rail bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia early Saturday, damaging a conduit that is essential for sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Moscow stopped short of assigning blame, but the speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional...
Voice of America
Sweden: 'Serious Sabotage' Suspected in Baltic Sea Pipeline Explosions
Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its initial investigation into explosions last week along two Russian natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea "has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage" as the cause. Separately, a Swedish prosecutor said that "seizures have been made at the crime scene and...
Voice of America
US Releases New Arctic Strategy as Climate Threat Grows
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition. Global warming is melting Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine War Entering Critical Phase
Russia stages a deadly bombardment of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city as its forces retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east. President Biden says risk of "Armageddon" is at its highest since early 1960s due to Russian threats of the possible use of nuclear weapons in response to its losses in Ukraine.
Voice of America
Nobel Peace Prize Honors Those Battling Oppression of Putin, Lukashenko
The Norwegian Nobel Committee championed resistance to authoritarianism in awarding the 2022 Peace Prize to imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights organizations: the Russia-based Memorial and the Ukraine-based Center for Civil Liberties. In a release announcing the award Friday, the committee noted that, collectively, the three winners...
Voice of America
US Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea After Missile Tests
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Friday announced new economic sanctions on North Korea after the isolated nation launched a series of ballistic missiles he called “unprecedented in their pace, scale and scope.”. North Korea has conducted six ballistic missile tests in the last 12 days, with the latest...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT
Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change. What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?. We’ll take you around the world for the latest …. Now on The Inside Story… The Peoples’ Protest. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee,...
Voice of America
Solomons PM Tells Australia No Chinese Military Presence
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory. The island nation has been at the center of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.
Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Nuclear Question
Ukraine’s success retaking territory raises the question of whether Russia may use a nuclear weapon. Find out how that played out at the Warsaw Security Conference. New EU sanctions include a price cap on Russia oil. And find out how life is coming back to Bucha after Russia’s massacre there.
Voice of America
US Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which...
Voice of America
UN Council Appoints Special Rapporteur to Monitor Human Rights in Russia
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Council has appointed a special rapporteur to monitor human rights in Russia. The resolution was adopted on a vote of 17 in favor, 6 against, and 24 abstentions. The debate on the initiative began just as a Belarusian activist and two humanitarian organizations...
North Korea has fired ballistic missile, says Seoul
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea’s eastern waters, Seoul has said, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days. South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the launch was made early on Sunday but gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew. The Japanese government also said North Korea had fired a possible ballistic missile.
