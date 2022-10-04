Nairobi — The East African bloc IGAD, aid groups, and development partners have called for greater coordination to fight growing hunger in the region. An estimated 51 million people across East Africa are in dire need of food, water and medicine. Ministers from the eight nations of IGAD — the Intergovernmental Authority on Development — met in Nairobi this week to find ways to deal with the general humanitarian crisis in the region.

