Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
Ethiopia, Tigray Forces Agree to AU-Mediated Dialogue
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's nearly two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces may finally see peace talks after both sides agreed to an African Union-mediated dialogue in South Africa this weekend. The talks would come after a series of airstrikes in Tigray, including one Tuesday that aid workers say killed more than 50 people when it hit a school sheltering war-displaced people.
Voice of America
Cameroon Military Asks Civilians Displaced by Boko Haram to Return
MAROUA — Cameroon’s defense minister said it is safe for 40,000 villagers displaced by the militant group Boko Haram near the borders with Chad and Nigeria to return home. But villagers say they first need food aid as the fighting forced them to abandon their farms and livestock.
Voice of America
Thai PM Visits Families of Attack Victims
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrived in northeastern Nong Bua Lamphu province Friday to hand out oversized compensation checks to relatives of slain day care center victims, as the country reeled in shock at the mass killing. (Reuters)
Voice of America
AU Peace Talks on Ethiopia's Tigray Postponed
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Diplomats say African Union-sponsored peace talks planned for this weekend between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigrayan rebels have been delayed due to logistical problems. AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat invited the leaders of the warring parties to attend a summit in South Africa,...
Voice of America
US Strikes IS Leadership Twice in 24 Hours
Washington — A weakened and wary Islamic State terror group suffered a new round of setbacks when U.S. forces targeted three key leaders in two operations across northern Syria in a single day. The U.S. confirmed the first operation, announcing that U.S. special forces had conducted a helicopter raid...
Voice of America
US Targets Alleged Myanmar Arms Traffickers with Sanctions for Supplying Junta
Washington — The United States on Thursday targeted three Myanmar citizens and a company it said were helping the junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country early last year to procure weapons, theU.S. Treasury Department said. The military staged a coup in February 2021, detaining democratic leaders...
Voice of America
Bangladesh Accused of Rewarding Alleged Rights Abusers
Global human rights groups that have long campaigned against the alleged human rights violations by the security agencies in Bangladesh, and they have criticized its government for offering “promotions” and “rewards” to officers who were slapped with sanctions by the U.S. government last year. In December...
Voice of America
Horn of Africa Regional Ministers Call for Coordination to Deal with Food Insecurity
Nairobi — The East African bloc IGAD, aid groups, and development partners have called for greater coordination to fight growing hunger in the region. An estimated 51 million people across East Africa are in dire need of food, water and medicine. Ministers from the eight nations of IGAD — the Intergovernmental Authority on Development — met in Nairobi this week to find ways to deal with the general humanitarian crisis in the region.
Voice of America
UN Rights Council Extends Ethiopia Commission by a Year
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Council voted Friday by a narrow majority to extend for another year a commission of experts tasked with investigating the human rights situation in conflict-torn Ethiopia. The text presented by the European Union was adopted by 21 votes in favor. Nineteen countries voted...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT
Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change. What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?. We’ll take you around the world for the latest …. Now on The Inside Story… The Peoples’ Protest. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee,...
Voice of America
Chad Transition Period Extension Worries Experts
Nairobi, Kenya — The push for democracy in Chad suffered a setback last weekend, when a political forum organized by military rulers postponed elections for another two years. An 18-month political transition led by Mahamat Idriss Deby was supposed to end this month. Instead, it’s been prolonged after a...
