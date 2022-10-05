ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Black bear spotted eating apple in Highlands Park tree

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m29cv_0iMDuKZI00

Black bear spotted eating apple in Highlands Park tree 00:48

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and being bear aware can help avoid a scare.

A black was bear spotted eating an apple in a tree in a Highlands Park suburb Tuesday.

Bears are searching for food this fall in preparation for winter hibernation.

A CBS News Colorado photographer snapped photos and video of this guy hanging in a tree near Puma Run and McArthur Ranch Road Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aqF9_0iMDuKZI00
Screenshot of a video taken in Highland Park shows a bear eating an apple in a tree as a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy monitors the bear for people's safety. CBS

After his snack, the bear began napping in a tree as a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy stood by, just in case it came down and became aggressive. Luckily, that didn't happen, but the sheriff's office still urged caution for neighbors and anyone living in bear country.

"Please store trashcans inside and keep your distance. Bears may look cute but can be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to you and your pets."

For more information on being bear aware, click here .

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

It’s Almost Frightening How Fast A Black Bear Can Climb A Tree

I knew black bears were great climbers, but I had absolutely no idea they were so fast… This video shows a black bear absolutely hauling ass up a tree, seeming to get over 50 feet up in just a few seconds and it’s honestly terrifying. When they say there is nowhere to hide from a bear, they mean it. You can’t out run it, you can’t outswim it, you can’t out climb it… you’re toast. Luckily, black bears are much […] The post It’s Almost Frightening How Fast A Black Bear Can Climb A Tree first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Hibernation#Cbs News Colorado#Mcarthur Ranch Road#Douglas County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
74K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy