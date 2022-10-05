5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified

The Denver Broncos have failed to meet expectations through the first quarter of the season.
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through.
However, after four weeks, it's become clear that this Broncos team is not yet a Super Bowl contender. While the playoffs aren't out of the question, even with the mistakes that have been made, expecting a Super Bowl win this year was too much.
The truth is, while the Broncos did make an 'all-in' move to acquire Wilson, it wasn't going to put the Broncos over the top by itself. The Broncos failed to make the playoffs last season, and you can't declare a team to be a Super Bowl contender until it proves to be a playoff contender first.
And there were going to be plenty of things the Broncos had to prove to demonstrate that they were a playoff contender. There would not be a quick fix because going into 2022, there were plenty of areas in which the Broncos were unproven, even with acquiring a proven quarterback.
Let's go over some of the reasons why it was premature to call the Broncos a Super Bowl contender before they played a game.
Bronco fans shouldn't give up on the season just yet, but it does help to have some perspective. While the team is better in some ways than last year, it still has plenty of room for improvement.
One thing Broncos fans can do is not get caught up in the hype. By this, I don't mean they can't criticize anything that goes wrong — I mean, they need not to get caught up in the drama that can surround a particular game.
All the talk was about Wilson facing his former team in Week 1 vs. the Seahawks. With the Raiders, not only was it an AFC West rival but a team coached by Josh McDaniels, who had a failed stint with the Broncos.
The narratives about Wilson's former team and a former Broncos head coach might cause one to expect too much out of the team. That doesn't mean you don't expect to win games (you should), but it does mean you need to put the hype aside and focus on what's important — and that's improving as a team and learning from mistakes.
The other thing to watch is comparing everything GM George Paton has done thus far to what John Elway did in his first two years. Elway did good things his first couple of years, but fortune smiled upon him in some cases.
Consider that Elway got two game changers in his first two seasons: Von Miller and Peyton Manning. That gave him the perfect players to build around and assemble a Super Bowl contender quicker than he might have otherwise.
Paton did well to land Wilson, and Patrick Surtain II looks like a keeper, but he still has work ahead of him. What's important is how he evaluates everything this season, then responds in the coming offseason.
Again, one can't rule out a playoff trip just yet, but expecting an immediate Super Bowl was expecting too much. For teams who recently won Super Bowls, such as Kansas City, Tampa Bay, and the L.A. Rams, they didn't get them through an overnight process, but through building over the long term until they found the QB to put them over the top.
Paton may have that QB, but he doesn't have everything in place just yet. Once the 2022 season is finished, we'll know more about what he does have in place, and how much closer the Broncos really are to a possible Super Bowl trip.
Broncos Nation is already sick and tired of Russell Wilson's always-optimistic outlook. Wilson missed a wide open K.J. Hamler during Denver's last possession in overtime. Hamler could have walked into the end-zone for the win. It was yet another ugly showing from the veteran ...
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
Say this much for the Denver Broncos: They led 6-3 at halftime of another boring game of Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson got roasted for his pre-game outfit. After throwing for a paltry 79 yards at halftime, Tony Gonzalez compared Wilson to Aladdin—somebody trying to be something he’s not.
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
Richard Sherman was not a fan of the Denver Broncos throwing on fourth-and-1 with a chance to win an overtime game against the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday night's 12-9 loss. The Broncos didn't have to go for the jugular and get all 5 yards from the Colts' 5-yard line, but they left the ball in the hands of Russell Wilson to win the game.
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Before the Broncos and Colts got going on NFL Thursday Night Football, Peyton Manning was…
Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.He threw an interception in the end zone.The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn't deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night."I let the team down tonight," said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy's game-tying field goal with...
DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
The criticism for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson continues to pour in, justifiably so. After the quarterback threw a pair of bad interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts and missed a wide-open KJ Hamler with the game on the line in Week 5, Wilson has been a hot topic among fans and pundits.
The Denver Broncos suffered two significant losses last night. One came on the scoreboard. The other is a player injury. Denver Broncos veteran offensive lineman reportedly suffered a serious leg injury on Thursday night. Per Mike Klis, Bolles suffered a broken right leg. The team ...
Teddy Bridgewater has experienced it all when it comes to preparing as a quarterback. As a first-round pick out of Louisville in 2014, he served as the backup with the Minnesota Vikings before Matt Cassel’s broken foot thrust him into the starting role two games into his rookie season. He spent multiple seasons with the Vikings, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos as the unquestioned starter.
