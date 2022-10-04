Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”. WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Pink Up: Doctors say breast cancer screenings are first defense. Updated: 6 hours...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program. Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WDAM-TV
Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft. The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription...
WTOK-TV
Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District. Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 4 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.
Lamar County moves forward with Hegwood Road project
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County. Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction. Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt athletes honored for academics
TUPELO, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from Mississippi’s public/private and two-year/four-year colleges/community colleges were honored this week for their achievements in the classroom. The annual Halbrook Awards were presented at the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities business meeting. The program recognizes Mississippi colleges and universities that achieve and maintain...
WDAM-TV
Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival. 2021 was the first year of the...
WDAM-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
impact601.com
Laurel to rename two of its fire stations after Jones and Owens
The City of Laurel is renaming two of its fire stations in honor of two local residents who contributed to the community. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the late Laurel Councilman Manuel Jones and longtime laurel educator Dr. Eugene Owens.
WDAM-TV
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt. From cornhole tournaments to 5K runs, there is something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. “October is the time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have. Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues. The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. Forrest Co. Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Ian disaster relief drive hosted by Laurel church wraps up Friday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is winding down efforts to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church will accept donations of adult hygiene items, baby diapers and wipes, snacks, insect repellent and first aid supplies through Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
Travor Randle brings experience to Bobcats defensive backfield. With football season in full swing, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has its own game plan to get you to and from the games safely. Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Perry County...
Comments / 0