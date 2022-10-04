ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated ranks Sixers' Tobias Harris as 58th best player in the league

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 season is fast approaching, so now is the time for some final rankings. There are so many talented players in the NBA, it can be tough to put them in the right spots but attempts are always made.

The Philadelphia 76ers will always be well represented on top player lists because they have some of the best talent in the NBA.

Sports Illustrated has put together a list of the top 100 players in the game, and Tobias Harris is the first Sixer on the list (counting up from 100). He is ranked at No. 58:

Harris’s responsibilities shifted in Philly with the arrival of James Harden and emergence of Tyrese Maxey, but the malleability of his game is a feature, not a bug. Though often maligned due to his enormous contract, Harris’s ability to knock down shots, create when called upon, defend multiple positions and fit into lineups at either forward spot makes him a valuable supporting player. He’s proven durable, productive and somewhat situation-proof as he enters his 30s.

It will be interesting to see whether Harris continues to grow increasingly comfortable within this offense next to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. If he does, Philadelphia will be very tough to beat on a nightly basis.

