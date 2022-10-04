Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Turbine Maker Siemens Gamesa Lays Off 2,900 Workers
Siemens Gamesa intends to lay off 2,900 employees after revealing that inflation and supply chain issues are affecting its bottom line. Rising costs for energy, raw materials and transport are cutting into margins, while shortages of components, port congestion and supply delays are impacting production. Three days after the world’s...
constructiontechnology.media
US battery storage specialist gets $100m funding
Moxion Power, the US developer of mobile energy storage products, has secured US$100 million in funding to scale up production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding, which is being provided by investor Tamarack Global with participation from another investor Energy Impact Partners, will help the company meet...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications
Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
U.S. steps away from flagship lithium project with Berkshire
Oct 5 (Reuters) - In a February meeting with mining executives, President Joe Biden laid out an aggressive goal for the United States to produce more of its own minerals for the electric vehicle revolution in ways that respected the environment.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
A secretive legal system lets fossil fuel investors sue countries over policies to keep oil and gas in the ground – podcast
A new barrier to climate action is opening up in an obscure and secretive part of international trade law, which fossil fuel investors are using to sue countries if policy decisions go against them. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we speak to experts about the investor-state dispute...
energynow.ca
CASE STUDY: Increasing Production 4X and Permeability 4.9X with Waterless Fracking Innovation
Increasing production from existing assets is a low cost path to profits, but repeating stimulation methods on existing wells can provide diminishing returns. Innovative producers are always searching for new ways to open drainage channels, increase permeability, and address skin damage. While hydraulic fracturing is an effective method of stimulation in many cases, repeated use is less effective as it keeps re-opening the original fractures and has a propensity to create vertical fractures. By contrast, propellant fracturing creates desirable horizontal radial fractures all around the wellbore, while opening new fractures.
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
techunwrapped.com
Micron to build America’s largest chip factory
Micron Technology has announced that will invest 20,000 million dollars in the construction which has been described as the largest semiconductor factory in the United States to date. In addition, he has pointed out that those 20,000 million may only be the beginning of the investment, since it is possible that over the next 20 years it will spend up to 100,000 million dollars to expand it.
constructiontechnology.media
Redcar steelworks demolished in controlled explosion
The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of the SSI Redcar steelworks, has been demolished in a controlled explosion carried out by specialist contractor Thompsons of Prudhoe. The site, which is located in the coastal town of Redcar, had been in operation for nearly a...
constructiontechnology.media
UK train station to receive €1.7bn upgrade
Plans have been revealed for vital upgrades to Liverpool Street station in London, UK, as part of a new sustainably developed office, retail and leisure scheme. Network Rail, MTR, an operator of sustainable rail transport services company, and developer Sellar are working with key stakeholders including Transport for London and the Hyatt, owners of the hotel that is adjacent to the station.
constructiontechnology.media
AI and autonomous robot for waste management
Finland-based environmental service provider Kuljetusrinki Ltd has ordered an artificial intelligence-based, automated robot sorting line for the processing of construction and demolition waste from Terex-owned brand ZenRobotics. The company says that the new fully autonomous and artificial intelligence-based sorting line includes several robots that pick clean and treated wood, non-magnetic...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Statement by Cabinetworks Group, MasterBrand Cabinets and American Woodmark regarding withdrawal from KCMA
Cabinetworks Group, MasterBrand Cabinets and American Woodmark have resigned from the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association. The following is the company's statement regarding its decision to leave the group. “Cabinetworks Group, MasterBrand Cabinets and American Woodmark fully support the U.S. Department of Commerce’s imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on certain...
wealthyretirement.com
A 7% Yield That’s Safer Than It Looks
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) owns 20,000 square miles of land that it leases out to timber harvesters and miners of coal, oil and gas. It doesn’t engage in exploration or pay any of the costs associated with extraction. It simply leases the land and collects royalties. This small...
