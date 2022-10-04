Read full article on original website
Samuel Isaac “Sam” Harper 1973~2022
Samuel Isaac “Sam” Harper, 49, of Chambersburg passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Born Monday, March 12, 1973 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Dianna R. Burke Thompson, of Chambersburg, and the late Samuel Vincent Harper. Sam was a Shippensburg Area Senior High School...
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
Samuel L “Lynn” Woolcock 1958~2022
Samuel L “Lynn” Woolcock, 64, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 7, 1958 in Lansing, MI, he was a son of Rev. Samuel L. Woolcock, Sr. and Shirley J. Auvenshine Woolcock. Lynn was...
Sandra Ann McCleaf obituary 1941~2022
Sandra Ann McCleaf (Reid), 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside 1942~2022
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother,...
William J “Bill” Elhajj obituary 1940~2022
William J “Bill” Elhajj, Jr., 82, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was born September 15, 1940 in Pottsville, PA. Bill was a son of the late William J. and Lucy M. Barket Elhajj.
Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022
Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
‘New Journeys Scholarship’ Awarded to ￼Help Enter Technical Fields
Pennsylvania – Best-Trade-Schools.net awarded its first annual national scholarship designed to help people get the skills they need to make a mid-career job change to help adjust to a changing economy. Jamie Smith, 40, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was awarded the first scholarship of its kind. Smith is currently enrolled...
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
David M “Mike” Dennison 1940~2022
David M “Mike” Dennison, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a valiant 13 year battle with Waldenstroms Lymphoma. He was surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 3, 1940 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Kenneth T. and Genevieve E. (Perkins) Dennison.
15 Arrested in Harrisburg Drug Trafficking Operation
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced charges against 15 individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County. The six-month investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, resulted in the arrests of multiple members of a corrupt organization peddling heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into Harrisburg.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Herbert J Hess obituary 1928~2022
Herbert J Hess, 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed from this life to his Heavenly Home, September 30, 2022. Born May 11, 1928 in Harrisonville, PA he was the son of the late Jobe W. and Nina E. (Bard) Hess. He served with the United States Army from 1952 until his...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022
Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. Donald was born on April 20, 1943 in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor
A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022
Donna Lee Helm (Stark), 82, of Shippensburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022 with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Sarver, PA, the daughter of the late William Russell and Mildred (Anthony) Stark. Donna...
Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022
Margaret L Morris, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Margaret was born on April 2, 1937, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ray Ellis and Pearl Carbaugh Keefer. Margaret married the late Edward...
