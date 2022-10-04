ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sandra Ann McCleaf obituary 1941~2022

Sandra Ann McCleaf (Reid), 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022

Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
ORRTANNA, PA
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

15 Arrested in Harrisburg Drug Trafficking Operation

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced charges against 15 individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County. The six-month investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, resulted in the arrests of multiple members of a corrupt organization peddling heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022

Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. Donald was born on April 20, 1943 in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor

A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022

Donna Lee Helm (Stark), 82, of Shippensburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022 with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Sarver, PA, the daughter of the late William Russell and Mildred (Anthony) Stark. Donna...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022

Margaret L Morris, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Margaret was born on April 2, 1937, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ray Ellis and Pearl Carbaugh Keefer. Margaret married the late Edward...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

