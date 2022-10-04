ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Queen City News

Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair prepared for busy fair weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are three days left of the Carolina Classic Fair, and, despite the first day being canceled due to weather, fair organizers say they expect to be back to pre-pandemic numbers. “What I will say about this fair is, it's city, urban, country, intercity — it’s...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacy#Triad
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy