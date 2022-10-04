Read full article on original website
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you know Texas Pete hot sauce is made in North Carolina? Well, a Los Angeles man says he didn’t, and now he has filed a class action lawsuit against Winston-Salem-based T.W. Garner Food Co. for alleged false advertising. Where this all started According to the complaint, Philip White was at […]
Biplane crashes into house in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m. The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window […]
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
Carolina Classic Fair prepared for busy fair weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are three days left of the Carolina Classic Fair, and, despite the first day being canceled due to weather, fair organizers say they expect to be back to pre-pandemic numbers. “What I will say about this fair is, it's city, urban, country, intercity — it’s...
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at local park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
Zack's Hot Dogs reveals renderings for third Burlington location
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs confirmed it will open a third location later this year. The owner said they plan to move into the old Steak-n-Shake building on Garden Road in Burlington. This location will be in addition to the decades-old location on Davis Street and an upcoming location inside Holly Hill Mall.
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
A portion of Battleground Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for four days, according to city officials. From October 10 to October 13, Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road will be closed. The City of Greensboro is conducting a sewer line inspection where...
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
