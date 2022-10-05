Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
WCVB
Submerge yourself in augmented reality at the Gardens at Elm Bank, view a nocturnal art exhibit in Cape Anne
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The stately grounds of theGardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley might seem an unlikely portal into a brave, new virtual world … but time to augment your reality! Seeing the Invisible. They are calling it the “Year of Light” at the Manship Artists Residency and...
WCVB
Wednesday, October 12: a-MAIZE-ing!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Englanders love their sweet corn, and tonight we meet local farmers who grow it, entrepreneurs who distill it (corn whiskey, anyone?), and a chef who transforms it into delicious dishes including corn-and-crab chowder. Ted Reinstein visits Plimoth Patuxet, where they grow the “Flint” corn grown by the Wampanoag people. And do you know the main ingredient in traditional “hasty pudding”? We’ll give you one guess!
WCVB
Creativity and community thrive outdoors at Fairyland Pond, DeCordova Sculpture Park and Old Frog Pond Farm
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What if you went into the forest, and an art exhibit broke out? It happens every year in Concord. The annualArt Ramble, put on by Umbrella Arts. Fifty years of art unbound by museum walls – the DeCordova Sculpture Park in Lincoln. Agriculture, art, and...
capecod.com
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Friday, October 14: Something Sweet
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are you a cake person or a pie person? Tonight you don’t have to choose as we revisit a specialty cake shop in Brookline AND a pie shop in Somerville. We sample classic Italian pastries in Lawrence and do a deep dive on everyone’s favorite sweet – chocolate.
Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of a kitten wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. According to WFXT-TV, a 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
From world class art at Alnoba to world-class "assemblage" in Shrewsbury
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The art atAlnoba is aligned with its broader social justice mission. Since 1993 they have trained leaders from more than 70 countries and helped more than 300 nonprofits improve their results.
WCVB
Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
WCVB
Monday, October 10: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories that rely on the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. And she couldn’t leave town without checking out those pork pies! At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
WCVB
5 for Good: Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage clean Cape ponds
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Dr. Susan Baur is a retired psychologist, a writer and an avid pond swimmer. She said she started swimming in her 50s and quickly became fascinated with turtles. "I'm known as the turtle lady of Cape Cod,” Baur said. “I write books on turtles. Turtles love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
WCVB
Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
WCVB
Salem celebrates 25th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade, Mass. city's Halloween kickoff
SALEM, Mass. — People in Salem kicked off the nearly monthlong celebration of Halloween in the Massachusetts city on Thursday with the 25th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade. The theme for this year's parade, which is organized by the Salem Chamber of Commerce, was "Who's Your Hero?" which gave...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 11: Main Streets and Back Roads of Grafton, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Who says you can’t go home again? Tonight we hitch a ride with Nicole Estaphan to her hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. This rural Central Mass. town may be small but it packs big flavors - warm loaves at Bread Guy Breads and a global selection of fine wine and cheeses at Pecorino. Grafton is also home to the world's largest collection of antique Willard Clocks. And far from Tufts University’s Medford campus is its Grafton training ground for future veterinarians, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Comments / 0