Plymouth, MA

WCVB

Wednesday, October 12: a-MAIZE-ing!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Englanders love their sweet corn, and tonight we meet local farmers who grow it, entrepreneurs who distill it (corn whiskey, anyone?), and a chef who transforms it into delicious dishes including corn-and-crab chowder. Ted Reinstein visits Plimoth Patuxet, where they grow the “Flint” corn grown by the Wampanoag people. And do you know the main ingredient in traditional “hasty pudding”? We’ll give you one guess!
NEEDHAM, MA
capecod.com

Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
MASHPEE, MA
Plymouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WCVB

Friday, October 14: Something Sweet

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are you a cake person or a pie person? Tonight you don’t have to choose as we revisit a specialty cake shop in Brookline AND a pie shop in Somerville. We sample classic Italian pastries in Lawrence and do a deep dive on everyone’s favorite sweet – chocolate.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of a kitten wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. According to WFXT-TV, a 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 10: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories that rely on the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. And she couldn’t leave town without checking out those pork pies! At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage clean Cape ponds

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Dr. Susan Baur is a retired psychologist, a writer and an avid pond swimmer. She said she started swimming in her 50s and quickly became fascinated with turtles. "I'm known as the turtle lady of Cape Cod,” Baur said. “I write books on turtles. Turtles love...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Boston's historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots

NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 11: Main Streets and Back Roads of Grafton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Who says you can’t go home again? Tonight we hitch a ride with Nicole Estaphan to her hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. This rural Central Mass. town may be small but it packs big flavors - warm loaves at Bread Guy Breads and a global selection of fine wine and cheeses at Pecorino. Grafton is also home to the world's largest collection of antique Willard Clocks. And far from Tufts University’s Medford campus is its Grafton training ground for future veterinarians, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.
GRAFTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA

