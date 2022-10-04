Read full article on original website
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
KITV.com
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
KITV.com
Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband
HONOLULU (KITV)-An 81-year-old man has been arrested on second degree murder charges relating to an overnight murder on Sheridan Street. Police say the victim was his 76-year-old wife. On Friday, police cars remained at the apartment building along the 9-hundred block of Sheridan Street where a woman died. "I woke...
KITV.com
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife. HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting "someone" was murdered.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Transportation officials hope red light cameras change driving culture
We have been hearing a lot about the installation of red light cameras at Honolulu intersections where motorists running red lights have been a chronic problem. The Conversation got the latest from Ed Sniffen, the Department of Transportation highways administrator. Sniffen says there are signs leading up to the intersections to notify drivers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. But residents aren’t happy about it. “They actually drilled...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
KITV.com
Authorities identify man stabbed to death in Kaimuki; suspect in court
Court documents released on Friday identify the man stabbed to death in Kaimuki this week as 32-year-old Otil Oiterong. Meanwhile - the man accused in his death, 43-year-old Welden Manuel, appeared before a judge.
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion
Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Collaborative effort to address crime in Waikiki is making an impact, residents say
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki. But today, they’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an...
KITV.com
Honolulu police are investigating an assault Wednesday evening that left two women injured in east Oahu. At around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 two women were reportedly injured on Kalanianaole Highway near Moomuku Place in Hawaii Kai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
KITV.com
Legal challenges for concealed carry rules
Legal challenges, now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations. Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights. Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a violent home invasion near Paiko Lagoon on Wednesday evening that left two women injured. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male suspect pushed...
KITV.com
Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects
According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
