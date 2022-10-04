ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband

HONOLULU (KITV)-An 81-year-old man has been arrested on second degree murder charges relating to an overnight murder on Sheridan Street. Police say the victim was his 76-year-old wife. On Friday, police cars remained at the apartment building along the 9-hundred block of Sheridan Street where a woman died. "I woke...
Transportation officials hope red light cameras change driving culture

We have been hearing a lot about the installation of red light cameras at Honolulu intersections where motorists running red lights have been a chronic problem. The Conversation got the latest from Ed Sniffen, the Department of Transportation highways administrator. Sniffen says there are signs leading up to the intersections to notify drivers.
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
Legal challenges for concealed carry rules

Legal challenges, now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations. Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights. Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.
Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects

According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
