Lake County, FL

FEMA: Highlands and Lake Counties Eligible for Assistance After Hurricane Ian

 3 days ago
Highlands and Lake Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian.

Individuals and households in Highlands and Lake Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia Counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

