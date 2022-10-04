Read full article on original website
Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event
In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
