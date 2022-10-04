Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Taking in One Last 'Golden Gate' View From His Home Before Moving Is a Tear-Jerker
Leaving our childhood homes for the last time is always emotional. We have wonderful memories associated with the place we grew up and before departing, we would want alone time in our favorite spots to reflect on these memories. It seems as though dogs experience the same feelings when owners move out of their homes based on one pup's solitary moment of reflection before moving.
PETS・
Comments / 0