Penn State men’s soccer tenacious on both sides of the ball in victory over Michigan State
Penn State had arguably its best offensive showing of the season on Friday night. The Nittany Lions cruised to a four-goal first half lead over Michigan State and never looked back in their 4-1 victory. The four goals scored is the blue and white’s highest scoring output this season. Its...
Penn State women’s soccer clashes with Maryland as both teams look to snap Big Ten losing skids
Penn State has been on a roller coaster lately, but the ride flattens out this week with just one matchup on the docket. The Nittany Lions played their first five Big Ten matches over the span of 15 days, going 2-2-1 in that demanding stretch. The conference slate started promisingly,...
Physical play sets tone for Penn State men’s hockey in season-beginning series with Canisius
Friday night marked the first opportunity for Penn State to lace up its skates and hit the ice for the 2022-23 season — and the tone was set early. The physicality from the Canisius bench resembled a Big Ten showdown. “Their guys like to finish hits which isn’t that...
Penn State men’s hockey picks up 1st win of the season over Canisius
After an off-season highlighted by various new additions, Penn State opened its season in front of home fans at Pegula Ice Arena against Canisius. It didn’t take long for some of these vaunted acquisitions to make an impact in a 5-2 season-opener victory. At the 8:21 mark of the...
SEE IT: Penn State women's volleyball unveils new throwback uniforms for Sunday's match
For Penn State, it's out with the blue and white and in with the pink and black. The women's volleyball team will feature brand new uniforms Sunday night in their match against Illinois. In order to honor the occasion Sunday night, the Nittany Lions will play in the school's original...
Penn State women’s volleyball buckles up for another weekend of Big Ten foes
After splitting last weekend’s Big Ten matches, No. 13 Penn State continues its quest for success this weekend against No. 6 Ohio State and Illinois. The Nittany Lions are coming off a shaky weekend, as their Friday match against now-No. 7 Wisconsin marked the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive sweep-loss.
Penn State women's hockey's offense shows promise against stout Colgate defense despite close loss
Blown leads are never ideal, and such was the case for Penn State on Friday afternoon. After a 2-2 start to the season, the blue and white failed to take advantage of playing the No. 6 ranked team. The Raiders came into the game after pitching shutouts in each of...
Penn State men’s hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius
During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
Penn State women's hockey falls apart late, drops below .500 for 2nd time this season
Penn State played and dropped yet another ranked matchup in this young season. The blue and white was defeated by Colgate 3-2 Friday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena. With the close loss, coach Jeff Kampersal remained at 399 total victories at the helm in Hockey Valley, but he will have another shot to break the 400 mark on Saturday.
Penn State men's basketball fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett gathers preseason All-Big Ten honors
Penn State's point guard earned a preseason conference nod ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Big Ten named fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett to its preseason team Thursday following a standout first-year as a Nittany Lion. Last season, Pickett led the team with 13.3 points per game, 135 assists and 35...
Penn State men's basketball releases information for 2nd annual Shrews Slamma Jamma
Micah Shrewsberry and his team will once again take the court in East Halls prior to the start of its season. Penn State announced on Thursday via social media that the second-annual Shrews Slamma Jamma will be held on October 26 at 7 p.m. at the East Halls Court. Last...
Penn State men’s hockey starts 2022-23 season fresh with series against Canisius
Penn State is back in Hockey Valley. After a disappointing finish to last year, the Nittany Lions start the new season fresh as they host Canisius for a two-game series. The blue and white has fared well in the past against the Golden Griffins and hopes to continue its trend of success when the puck drops Friday.
Penn State students discuss pros, cons of living above downtown bars
Students and guests do not need to travel far in a college town like State College to find fun activities. For downtown State College residents, bars and restaurants have become their neighbors, while Penn State’s campus is only feet away. While this might be preferable for 21-and-over students who...
Penn State students discuss their experiences with landlords
With over 46,000 undergraduate students at Penn State's main campus, 38,000 students live off campus. There are numerous living options in downtown State College with multiple different landlords. Katie Patterson said she hasn’t “really encountered [her] landlord,” except when she “[complained to her] landlord about the rolled up laminate floors...
EDITORIAL | New State College apartment buildings must prioritize affordability over luxury
For the past few years, Penn State students have had increasingly lavish options when hunting for places to live in downtown State College. Since 2017, there have been multiple luxury buildings constructed, such as The Metropolitan, the RISE at State College, The EDGE, The Maxxen, The Standard and Pugh Centre — plus two under construction and more in the works.
Multimedia
How we first came to the conclusion that ‘nothing matters’ | It's Not That Deep Podcast. The Daily Collegian introduces a new podcast to the network, "It's Not That Deep." Hosted by Collegian editors Phoebe Cykosky and Olivia Estright, the duo will share stories and advice on how they strive to approach their daily lives as Penn State students less seriously.
'I think we can do better’ | State College Rotary Club Child ID program uses flash drives to help parents find lost children
Every parent’s worst nightmare is losing their child. For years, parents have invented ways to help police identify their child. Lew Lazarow, a member and former president of the State College Rotary Club, said he remembers using child ID cards for his children when they were young. Lazarow said...
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Downtown State College restaurant Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon serves up new style of French, American food | Review
With the closing of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes in summer 2020, many wondered what would replace the 1950s-themed diner. Well, in early September, French diner Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon opened its doors to the State College community, and it looks like this breakfast “Paris-dise” is here to stay.
Review | Are Berkey Creamery’s 2 new seasonal flavors worth your money?
With autumn in full swing in State College, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has added two new seasonal flavors to its menu. While these flavors will only be available in October, if you were hoping for a pumpkin or apple crisp flavor, that’s not what you’re going to get.
