State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football's history after bye weeks under James Franklin

Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week. Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius

During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
Digital Collegian

Penn State students discuss pros, cons of living above downtown bars

Students and guests do not need to travel far in a college town like State College to find fun activities. For downtown State College residents, bars and restaurants have become their neighbors, while Penn State’s campus is only feet away. While this might be preferable for 21-and-over students who...
Digital Collegian

Penn State students discuss their experiences with landlords

With over 46,000 undergraduate students at Penn State's main campus, 38,000 students live off campus. There are numerous living options in downtown State College with multiple different landlords. Katie Patterson said she hasn’t “really encountered [her] landlord,” except when she “[complained to her] landlord about the rolled up laminate floors...
Digital Collegian

Multimedia

How we first came to the conclusion that ‘nothing matters’ | It's Not That Deep Podcast. The Daily Collegian introduces a new podcast to the network, "It's Not That Deep." Hosted by Collegian editors Phoebe Cykosky and Olivia Estright, the duo will share stories and advice on how they strive to approach their daily lives as Penn State students less seriously.
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | New State College apartment buildings must prioritize affordability over luxury

For the past few years, Penn State students have had increasingly lavish options when hunting for places to live in downtown State College. Since 2017, there have been multiple luxury buildings constructed, such as The Metropolitan, the RISE at State College, The EDGE, The Maxxen, The Standard and Pugh Centre — plus two under construction and more in the works.
