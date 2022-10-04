ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape residents formerly from Flint, Mich. react to recent water crisis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - James and Velencia Young both lived 13 years in Flint, Michigan where there’s an on-going water crisis. They moved their family of six to Cape in early August of this year. They both said, “We’ve been through this whole system before. Living in Flint,...
FLINT, MI
KFVS12

SIU and Boys and Girls Club bring educational activities to the area

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Suspects on...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
KFVS12

Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland students get hands-on experience at Build My Future event

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy