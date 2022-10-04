Read full article on original website
Ameren: Equipment issue repaired; Problem caused power outage in Cape
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
Cape residents formerly from Flint, Mich. react to recent water crisis
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - James and Velencia Young both lived 13 years in Flint, Michigan where there’s an on-going water crisis. They moved their family of six to Cape in early August of this year. They both said, “We’ve been through this whole system before. Living in Flint,...
SIU and Boys and Girls Club bring educational activities to the area
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
Heartland students get hands-on experience at Build My Future event
