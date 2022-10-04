ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

KMOV

Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead

A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Former Piedmont officer indicted for civil rights violation, lying to FBI

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break on Monday night. Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County.
PIEDMONT, MO
kfmo.com

Wednesday Madison County Accident

(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
northcountynews.org

Woman arrested in child abduction case

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Butler County, MO
Butler County, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KMOV

Madison County Safe T Act Lawsuit

Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town. It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past. Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Man robbed at gunpoint under investigation

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery report on Wednesday, October 5. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint. No other information has been released, but police said the armed robbery remains under investigation.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
ktmoradio.com

Council Agrees to Purchase New Truck

During last night’s Kennett City Council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about whether the city could afford a new truck for the fire department. Chief Lance Davis told the Council that the Squad 51 truck used for medical calls was purchased in 2005 to pull the department’s trailer and equipment.
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Law Enforcement Graduate Dies

(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Wreckage of car found in Mississippi River near New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – Parts of a car were found in the Mississippi River near New Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 2. A couple reported finding a car in the mud at the bottom of the New Madrid boat ramp Sunday afternoon, according to the New Madrid Police Department.
NEW MADRID, MO
Kait 8

Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
RAVENDEN, AR

