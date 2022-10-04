Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
KFVS12
Former Piedmont officer indicted for civil rights violation, lying to FBI
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break on Monday night. Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County. Updated:...
kfmo.com
Wednesday Madison County Accident
(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
northcountynews.org
Woman arrested in child abduction case
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
KTLO
Former southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A former police officer from the southeast Missouri city of Piedmont has been indicted and accused of violating the civil rights of two people and lying to the FBI about it. Sixty-six-year-old Woodrow Massa of Wayne County was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District...
KMOV
Madison County Safe T Act Lawsuit
News 4's Julia Avery is giving Cardinals fans a pep talk after Friday's loss. Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri.
KFVS12
Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town. It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past. Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested for child molestation. According to a press release from Chief Deputy Wesley Popp, 57-year-old Michael Duane Haga of Poplar Bluff has been charged in connection to an incident from September 2022. Haga allegedly touched a child under the...
Rural Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights violations
A federal grand jury indicted a former Piedmont, Missouri police officer Tuesday for alleged civil rights violations.
KFVS12
Public meeting to be held by MoDOT to discuss next phase of future I-57 in Butler County
MISSOURI (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 to discuss a proposed project to upgrade U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The meeting will be held at Neelyville High School in the cafeteria.
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
KFVS12
Man robbed at gunpoint under investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery report on Wednesday, October 5. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint. No other information has been released, but police said the armed robbery remains under investigation.
ktmoradio.com
Council Agrees to Purchase New Truck
During last night’s Kennett City Council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about whether the city could afford a new truck for the fire department. Chief Lance Davis told the Council that the Squad 51 truck used for medical calls was purchased in 2005 to pull the department’s trailer and equipment.
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
kfmo.com
Law Enforcement Graduate Dies
(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
kbsi23.com
Wreckage of car found in Mississippi River near New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – Parts of a car were found in the Mississippi River near New Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 2. A couple reported finding a car in the mud at the bottom of the New Madrid boat ramp Sunday afternoon, according to the New Madrid Police Department.
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
Kait 8
“I want him to pay for what he has done”: Community on edge after several homes catch fire
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in this Dunklin County town are on edge after they say several homes have gone up in flames in the last few months. The fires have sparked concern throughout the community. Some say they are afraid to sleep at night for fear they will wake to a house engulfed in flames, while others have already lost everything they own.
Comments / 2