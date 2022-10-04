ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
KFVS12

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area

As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
republicmonitor.com

Klaus named Sheriff Department Manager

With the resignation of sheriff Gary Schaaf on September 30, Perry County Detective Jason Klaus is currently serving as chief managing officer for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri statute says that in the absence of an elected sheriff, the county coroner is the elected official who assumes the...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban in place for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

City of Carbondale receives $21 million grant for new multi-modal building

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale was awarded with a collection of grants equivalent to $21 million for the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station (SIMMS). The new station will be used for multiple transportation services including bus, bike, and Amtrak services. The new station will include upgrades including solar and geothermal...
CARBONDALE, IL

