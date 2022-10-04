Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
KFVS12
Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
KFVS12
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency
A boil water advisory continues for Cape Girardeau. In an update, city officials say they will make a decision whether or not to lift the order tomorrow.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
KFVS12
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency.
KFVS12
Pipe repaired, water plant running Cape Girardeau boil water advisory
The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink.
KFVS12
Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
KFVS12
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink.
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their
thunderboltradio.com
Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area
As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau.
republicmonitor.com
Klaus named Sheriff Department Manager
With the resignation of sheriff Gary Schaaf on September 30, Perry County Detective Jason Klaus is currently serving as chief managing officer for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri statute says that in the absence of an elected sheriff, the county coroner is the elected official who assumes the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Senior Center to reopen Thurs.; delivering frozen meals to Medicaid recipients
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5. According to the center, they will be delivering frozen meals on Wednesday to Medicaid recipients only. They plan to return to serving warm meals to everyone by Thursday. The center was closed after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Arrowleaf uses grant to open community closets for southern Illinoisans in need
VIENNA, IL — Molina Healthcare Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to Arrowleaf, a human services organization in southern Illinois, to open three community closets for individuals in need. The Molina Community Closet will open in Vienna, Illinois on Oliver Street, with plans to expand to the Manion Building in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban in place for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
kbsi23.com
City of Carbondale receives $21 million grant for new multi-modal building
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale was awarded with a collection of grants equivalent to $21 million for the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station (SIMMS). The new station will be used for multiple transportation services including bus, bike, and Amtrak services. The new station will include upgrades including solar and geothermal...
