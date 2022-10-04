ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Financial Advisors#Mortgage Calculator#Interest Rates#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance
The Independent

Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled

Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem. Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers. Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
WKBW-TV

Top 10 Best Loans For Bad Credit Online Guaranteed Approval Same Day With No Credit Check 2022

If your credit score isn’t up to scratch and you need extra cash, but approaching a sibling, parent, or colleague isn’t appealing, you’re not entirely out of options. There’s still one more option available to you: bad credit loans. Bad credit loans need no introduction for those familiar with online payday loans! They’re convenient and easy to apply for, and once approved, they pay out in record time.
CREDITS & LOANS
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

More than 40% of mortgages withdrawn as market reels after mini-budget

More than 40% of available mortgages have been withdrawn from the market since the UK government announced its mini-budget on Friday, figures show. Lenders began suspending products on Monday as they struggled to price them amid the uncertainty on financial markets – and the volatility and number of offers being removed have snowballed this week.
REAL ESTATE
WCPO

Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers

The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
REAL ESTATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Does Refinancing Hurt Your Credit?

Before you make any big financial decision, it’s crucial to learn how it may affect your credit score. If you’re looking to refinance, it’s natural to wonder if it might hurt your credit. Your credit score might drop slightly initially after refinancing, but only for a brief...
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

Aiming to Sell Your House and Buy a Retirement Home? Here Are 3 Options

Housing wealth is a major financial asset for homeowners heading into retirement, but if you’re planning to cash in by selling a larger home to downsize in retirement you may need to think again. Rising interest rates and declining home values amid a still-tight housing market mean you may get less than expected for your current property but still pay significantly more for your retirement home. Consider working with a financial advisor as you plan your transition into retirement.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Homebuyers’ Down Payments Escalated During Pandemic

Intense housing competition and soaring house prices prompted buyers to double their down payments. Down payments have declined slightly in recent months after peaking at $66,000 in May and June. Although Redfin reported that prices are falling from their peak, they’re still near record highs. The rising cost of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy