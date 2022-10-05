Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Missing man found unharmed in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - 44-year-old Richard Curran was found safe and unharmed Friday morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). He went missing on the evening of Oct. 5 from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain. Updated: Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) shared...
KHQ Right Now
Search and rescue mission underway for man in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is conducting a search and rescue mission for a 40-year-old man who walked away from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain and hasn't returned. SCSO received a call about the missing man on the evening of Oct. 5 and launched the...
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho issues statement on abortion guidance
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) has issued a memo promising to clarify guidance on abortion and contraception. The memo, written by UI President Scott Green and Provost Torrey Lawrence, said the school's initial memo detailing new guidance on the state's abortion laws "quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation."
Comments / 0